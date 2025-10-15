Miss Saline Madylin Marshall Showcases Program to Board of Education

Miss Saline Madylin Marshall addressed the Saline Board of Education Tuesday.

Gillian Hayes, the second runner-up, joined Marshall at the podium. Hayes is one of the district's student representatives to the board. They were supported by Kimberly Bryant, co-director of the pageant.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be the 77th Miss Saline," Marshall told the board. "Miss Saline is a beautiful tradition dating back to 1948."

There were 12 contestants in the Miss Saline scholarship pageant this year.

There's an unfortunate scholarship that events like Miss Saline are a beauty pageant, Marshall said. She said that's far from the truth. The contestants submit to a rigorous application process, take pictures with photographer Heidi McClelland, develop a biography shared on stage and more. During the week of Miss Saline, the contestants are interviewed at Saline City Hall by the four judges, which include Mayor Brian Marl, they work on an opening number, and they participate in the Stuff the Bus community service project (school supplies).

On pageant day, they perform the opening number and answer questions on the state.

Marshall was part a runner-up in her junior year and part of the court. So she entered this year with plenty of experience in her community role. She's enjoying it even more this year.

"I love that I get to work hand-in-hand with our incredible local businesses and help them with their special events. They give so much to our community," Marshall said.

Marshall said she's been able to make connections to Saline's youngest and oldest citizens.

"I've gotten to go to the senior center and have great conversations with our citizens," Marshall said, adding that she had fun at the senior center game night.

Miss Saline attends many annual local events, like the Saline Fair, and rides in parades.

"And I love that I get to be a role model for community pride and an activist to support growth and change while honoring our roots," Marshall said.

Marshall said her platform was to bridge to the past to the future. She said it was important to honor the women who were Miss Saline before her.

"Truthfully, they're the ones who built Miss Saline, so I want to honor them," she said.

She also said it was her goal to make sure women are heard and to inspire young women.

"I love being Miss Saline because I get to empower young women and provide a safe space for them to speak and use their voices and know that they are heard," Marshall said.

Marshall said the Miss Saline team has once again created an entry for the Saline Scarecrow Contest and urged people to visit downtown to see them.

This year Miss Saline will participate in the Sweetheart Dance, Trunk or Treat, Toys for Tots, the holiday Parade, the Tree Lighting, March is Reading Month, the Polar Plunge and much more.

Hayes told the board the pageant is open to juniors and seniors. Hayes said balancing the Miss Salien schedule with being a student-athlete can be challenging. She's had to cancel weight training to do homework.

"I'm a student-athlete. You have to put the student in front of the weight training," Hayes noted.

She said busy students have to reach out.

"Ask for help. Ask for assistance. And in the end, just do the best that you can," she said.

