Saline Board of Education Superintendent and Board Reports

The following reports were made during the Saline Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Kowalski's Report

Superintendent Rachel Kowalski reminded students and parents of the upcoming fall break, which is a half day on Friday and a day off on Monday.

The district plans to have students participate in snow day announcements. She noted that not all students experience snow days the same way, noting that the school day can provide important structure, meals, supervision and other resources.

Kowalksi said she's received great feedback from the community during engagement events. She will participate in a tailgate event from 5:30-7 p.m., Oct. 24, at Hornet Stadium. In addition, district officials will be at Trunk or Treat. The district has added a special education "listening lab" at 6 p.m., Nov. 12 at Heritage Elementary.

She thanked the Foundation for Saline Area Schools for recognizing district alumni in the Hall of Fame event.

Kowalski thanked SWWC Director Kara Stemmer for her efforts to lead Saline in its career and technical education initiative.

Student Rep. Hayes

Student Representative Jillian Hayes noted the fall sports season is coming to an end soon. The end of the cross country season will be tough for team's seniors. She noted The Salinian yearbook received a Spartan Award. The Saline yearbook was one of six yearbooks chosen by Josten's to be shown around the country as a role model.

The Saline High School craft show is Nov. 8. Many students will be assisting with the show.

CQC

President Michael McVey noted the Citizens for a Quality Community meets Thursday.

Chamber Update

Trustee Tim Austin said the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events.

"Ignite Your Leadership" is Oct. 30 from 8-9:30 a.m. at EHM,

The Building Better Business Relationships breakfast is from 8-9:30 a.m., Nov. 11.

The 50th annual Holiday Parade is at 5 p.m., Dec. 6. Visit www.SalineChamber.org for more.

FSAS Update

VP Jennifer Steben provided an update on the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. Steben attended an alumni committee meeting at Dan's Downtown Tavern.

She attended the FSAS Hall of Fame footblal game. The FSAS met Tuesday. On Oct. 22, the FSAS fall luncheon takes place Oct. 22 at Saline High School. The FSAS awards $100,000 a year funding education initiatives. The FSAS winter fundraiser takes place Feb. 20 at Weber's.

Board Associations

McVey represents Saline on the Washtenaw Association of School Boards. The discussion is doing a deep dive on school finances. There is a March 12 session on AI.

He's on the Michigan Association of School Board's governmental relations committee. It met Friday. There is no federal budget yet. One notable change in the state budget is that a $100 million offset for MPSERS (retirement) is no longer available.

Sex Ed Advisory Board

Trustee Lauren Gold talked about the Be Safe program and barriers that were experienced. The board reviewed late elementary curriculum on puberty. They will be presenting proposed high school curriculum to the board.

Miscellaneous

Steben recognized the passing of a 2023 graduate and said the board's thoughts are with his family.

