New Saline Hall of Fame Class Honored at Hornet Stadium

Last weekend, the Foundation for Saline Area Schools recognized its newest Hall of Fame. They were honored early Friday evening with a reception in the school, where their Hall of Fame plaques were installed on the wall. Then they were honored before the football game and at halftime.

Here is the 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame.

(All information provided by the Foundation for Saline Area Schools)

Nath Akella

Please join us in celebrating Viswanath “Nath” Akella for his distinguished service, a 2025 inductee into the Foundation for Saline Area School's Hall of Fame!Coach Nath started coaching soccer in Saline in 2005 and served as Saline Area Soccer Association’s treasurer until 2013. He served as the High School Field Hockey Board president in 2015-2016 and then Saline High School Science Olympiad Head Coach from 2014-2022. The Science Olympiad program achieved top 15 in the country and top three in Michigan. During Coach Nath’s tenure, the team won over forty team trophies at various invitational tournaments nationwide and appeared in the state championship every year. The program had 43 students at its peak. Many students went on to STEM related fields including medicine, engineering and scientific research. Nath continued as the Director of Outreach for the Science Olympiad Michigan State Board. Coach Nath is from Narragansett, Rhode Island and graduated from Carnegie Mellon with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He also has an MS from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Michigan. He has worked for Ford since 1997 and has been responsible for launches of products such as the Bronco and for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology. Coach Nath also worked with the city of Saline chairing the city DEI committee. Both Coach Nath’s children are SAS alums, Keshav 2018 from SHS and Keerthana 2017 from WIHI.

Chris Baker

We are proud to introduce Chris Baker, a distinguished alum from the class of 1997. He is a 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame inductee whose impact and dedication continue to inspire our community.Chris Baker, a standout athlete from Saline High School, made his mark during his senior football season with 40 receptions for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also excelled in track, winning the SEC championship and qualifying for the state meet in shot put his senior year. On the basketball court, Baker was named MVP as both a junior and senior, helping lead Saline to back-to-back SEC championships while averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. Following graduation, he attended Michigan State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sustainable Parks & Recreation.At Michigan State, Baker was a model of consistency and durability, starting all 46 career games as a tight end. He recorded 127 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the program’s most reliable offensive weapons.Baker’s success at the collegiate level led to a nine-year NFL career. He played seven seasons with the New York Jets, one with the New England Patriots, and one with the Seattle Seahawks. Over the course of 131 professional games, he tallied 168 receptions for 1,763 yards and 15 touchdowns, contributing as both a dependable pass-catcher and a skilled blocker.From Saline High School to the Big Ten to the NFL, Chris Baker’s football journey is defined by dedication, resilience, and performance at the highest levels of the sport.

Peggy Ernst

We are proud to introduce Peggy Ernst, a 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame inductee whose impact and dedication continue to inspire our community.Peggy Ernst is a beloved member of the Saline Community whose dedication to students spans over four decades. Peggy began her career in 1982 as a substitute teacher. In 1989 she became the first paraeducator hired to work in the newly formed inclusive special education program. She continued working as a paraeducator for 36 years until her retirement in 2022. Peggy's commitment to education is unmatched. She spent 42 summers working for Saline Community Education teaching Safety Town. This continues to be something she holds close to her heart. She never missed the opportunity to guide and inspire young minds. Peggy worked at Hornet Camp, Summer Camp, and the After School Latchkey Program. Her impact on thousands of children and families is immeasurable.Peggy is known for her dependability, kindness, and tireless work ethic. Whether in the classroom or working for Community Education, she brought empathy, thoughtfulness, and unwavering positivity to every role she held. Her love for the Saline Community shines in everything she does, and her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched.Peggy lives in Saline with her husband Ed. Their sons Mike and Matt are proud graduates of Saline Area Schools. She is not only a remarkable educator but an inspiration to all who know her.

Mackenzie Ann Gilmore

We are proud to introduce Mackenzie Ann Gilmore - Distinguished Alum - Class of 2007. She is a 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame inductee whose impact and dedication continue to inspire our community.After graduating from Saline High School in '07, Mackenzie started her University studies while playing soccer at The Ohio State University, she then attended & played at UNC Asheville, and ultimately, Mackenzie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing '13 and a Master of Science in Prosthetics & Orthotics '19 from Eastern Michigan University. Since graduating Mackenzie has worked as a cardiovascular and bone marrow transplant registered nurse, made prosthetic limbs for individuals around the world as a prosthetist, and most notably, began a non-profit, the United States Amputee Football Federation, where she has led many global and domestic initiatives for the representation, inclusion and empowerment of individuals with limb loss and provided opportunities for them to play the beautiful game of football (Soccer).

Zach Kaster

We are proud to introduce Zach Kaster - Distinguished Alum - Class of 2011. He is a 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame inductee whose impact and dedication continue to inspire our community.Zach Kaster proudly attended Saline Schools and is a 2011 graduate and a 2017 graduate from the Saline Young Adult Program. He currently dedicates four days a week of his time to Liberty Club where he continues to learn everyday living skills while contributing to our community. His favored activities are Meals on Wheels, assisting at the library and devoting time to the senior center. When he is not at Liberty Club, he volunteers at Saline Senior Center each week, attends all Saline City Council and Saline School Board meetings, and participates in his church. You will observe him at the Saline and Pittsfield Fire Departments various times throughout the month assisting with truck checks and other chores. In the fall, you will observe him on the sidelines of the football games with the Saline Marching Band. He attends every Saline event where you will find him sharing a smile and a story with anyone and everyone. He loves to support people and provides joy and laughter to those around him. He has also helped countless people to understand that disability does NOT mean inability. He is proud to live and be a part of the Saline Community.

Rick Radloff

We are proud to introduce Rick Radloff - Distinguished Alum - Class of 1977. He is a 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame inductee whose impact and dedication continue to inspire our community.

A lifelong Saline resident, Rick has dedicated his life to serving the community he loves. A proud supporter of Saline Athletics, he has contributed as a coach, spent 15 years on the Chain Gang, and cheered on his children and grandchildren—proud Hornet athletes themselves.

Rick’s impact extends beyond the sidelines. As a longtime member of the Advisory Board for the SWWC Automotive Program, he has helped guide and support technical education for local students. A successful small business owner, Rick has always believed in giving back. Through his business, he has supported countless school programs, events, and initiatives—quietly making a lasting difference in the lives of many.

His deep roots in Saline, commitment to youth and education, and multigenerational ties to the school system embody the spirit of community. Rick is honored to have his children and grandchildren follow his example, proudly attending Saline schools and continuing his legacy

Elizabeth Betty Janet Washburn

We are proud to introduce Elizabeth “Betty” Janet Washburn - Distinguished Educator, a 2025 Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame inductee whose impact and dedication continue to inspire our community.Elizabeth “Betty” Janet Washburn dedicated her life to family, education, community, and faith. Valedictorian of Clarkston High School (1932) and a graduate of Michigan State Normal College (EMU) in 1936, she began her teaching career at 21, building Saline High School’s Home Economics Department from the ground up. That first year, she also taught English, gym, coached basketball, and started a student lunch program.In 1952, Betty, and her husband George, founded Springbrook Fisheries in Saline and in 1957 she resumed teaching and grew the Saline FHA chapter into the state’s largest.In 1972, Betty earned a master’s in Guidance and Counseling from U of M and became a Saline High School guidance counselor for 14 years. She chaired the guidance program, led gifted and AP initiatives, and was named a United Nations International Woman of the Year panelist in 1975. She received the Outstanding Educator Award in 1985 and retired in 1986 after 34½ years in education.In retirement, Betty remained active with the First United Methodist Church of Saline, served on several community boards, and was a founding member of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools. Betty was an exceptional role model and left a lasting impact on her students, community, and loved ones - and her legacy of service and kindness will live on.

