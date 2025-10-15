Riley Behrman was Known for His Charisma, Smile and Stunning Soul

Riley Alan Behrman, affectionately known as “Smiley Riley” or “Dizzle” depending on your generation, tragically passed away days before his 21st birthday and “Riloween”. Born on October 20th, 2004 in Ann Arbor and raised in Saline, Michigan, Riley’s constant smile, charisma and stunning soul touched everyone he encountered.

His mom Aimee likes to share that Riley was glued to ESPN as soon as he could lift his head. There isn’t a sports statistic he didn’t know or a Miami Heat or Dolphins game he missed. While other moms were reading children’s books at bedtime, Aimee read Riley uplifting sports stories. He loved to learn from and be inspired by how athletes overcame adversity to pursue their passions.

Riley became a soccer goalie when he was four, a role he was born to play and did so exceptionally. Over the years when coaches were tough on him, he took it in stride and would say “I know they’re just trying to make me better for me and the team”, showing wisdom well beyond most. He was a fierce competitor, accepting nothing but the best from himself and teammates who became brothers to him. As a Saline Hornet, Riley lifted his team to a district championship by blocking critical shots when the game came to overtime PKs and even scored the winning point himself. During the same season he kicked for the football team, an incredible challenge of time and energy that he embraced with grit and grace. Riley was also so proud to have raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research through Alex’s Lemonade Stand by kicking field goals under the Friday Night Lights, just one of the countless examples of his innate desire to make the world better for those with incredibly difficult circumstances.

While Riley preferred to be on the field competing with his teammates, he knew he had to succeed in the classroom first and foremost to accomplish his dreams. Riley was accepted to many top tier colleges, and while the easier option would have been to stay close to home, he rose to the enormous challenge of moving to Bloomington to study at Indiana University’s prestigious Kelley School of Business. No surprise to anyone, Riley built a really happy new life and did the “grinding” necessary to excel. He continued to pursue his passion for sports by playing rec soccer and basketball and enthusiastically showed his school pride at every turn. Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers!

When Riley spoke of what he wanted to accomplish in the future, his definition of success transcended the notion of job or money. In his own words, “I would like to be known as a leader in the real estate industry who not only understands how to invest and create value, but also how to bring people together. My goal is to be the kind of person that colleagues are excited to work with, someone who is collaborative, supportive, and willing to help others grow. I want to be recognized for combining financial discipline with a bigger vision, while also being approachable and dependable. To me, success isn’t just about building a strong career; it’s about leading high-performing teams and building strong relationships along the way.” This past summer, Riley’s time as a real estate investment intern was marked by extraordinary achievement as he quickly rose to lead in sales, surpassing long-standing employees. With his sharp mind, magnetic personality, and natural insight, Riley was destined to make gargantuan waves in the business world.

Riley’s first love and priority was always his family and he embodied the best of them: from Aimee with whom he shared a remarkable mother/son bond, he learned endless kindness and concern for others; an effortless ability to light up the world around him; a desire to see the good in everyone; and to fiercely care for his family, friends and even those with whom he shared only a fleeting moment. Riley was deeply influenced by his dad Jonn’s entrepreneurial spirit and drive to do everything it took to achieve goals. Riley had already started his own business and was investing and managing his own portfolio with money earned working several jobs. Jonn and Riley also bonded over their shared love of sports. They loved watching games together, attending them in person, managing fantasy football teams, and cheering on their favorite teams: the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Michigan Wolverines, and Detroit Tigers. Riley particularly admired and respected his dear brother Zach. While pursuing his own passions, Riley strove to emulate Zach’s unrivaled commitment to greatness. They also enjoyed connecting over their shared love for video games.

Those who passed before Riley are his maternal grandfather and hero Gary L. Evans (Katie), aunt Maja Fantichiaro (Rob), and pugs Grunt, Gunther, Gidget, and Gracie who was his “baby girl”.

Riley’s memory lives on and is honored by his very best friend and mom, Aimee, dad Jonn, brother Zachary, grandparents Michael Behrman (Jack), Maria-Elisa Smith (Bill), and Diane Evans, uncles Gary J. Evans (Julie) and John Holkeboer (Kristine), aunts Caroline Roberts (Andy), Rachelle McColette (Dan) and Heather Reed, cousins Alex, Julian, Lilah, Kaes, Levi, Alessandra, Blake, Lucas, Aurora and Moosh, countless friends, and adored pugs, Gabby, Georgie Peach, and Gemma.

If you knew Riley, you experienced magic in human form and were changed by the happiest guy in the room. It isn’t enough to say that Riley will be missed beyond measure by everyone whose lives he touched. It’s so clear from the hundreds of incredibly thoughtful and beautiful messages that have poured in that his reach was far and wide. As we grieve our dear Riley, let’s do our best to honor him by smiling more often, doing things that scare us but fuel growth, performing a heartfelt gesture for a stranger, checking on each other, and always keeping kindness and empathy as our north star.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date which the family will update here. The family asks in lieu of flowers that you please consider contributing in Riley’s honor to Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Foundation for Childhood Cancer research. https://www.alexslemonade.org/memorial/riley-behrman

To leave a memory you have of Riley, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

