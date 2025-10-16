PRESS RELEASE: Busch's Announces Door Dash Partnership to Deliver Groceries

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned supermarket chain in Southeast Michigan known for its premium, locally sourced offerings will now be able to offer customers on-demand grocery shopping. DoorDash announced today that it was partnering with several consumers’ favorite local grocers across the US, including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, which it described as “a trusted one-stop shop offering fresh produce, bakery goods, deli items and everyday essentials”. Other stores were in California and Alaska, Oklahoma, Southwest Missouri and Eastern Kansas. DoorDash said that the new additions of five beloved local grocers “reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the communities they serve – from family-owned markets to employee-owned cooperatives – while expanding the variety of fresh, local and affordable grocery options available at the tap of a button”.

“With this new partnership, we are excited to meet our guests wherever they are and whenever they need us, providing more convenience and accessibility to the freshest foods, and more ways to shop locally,” said Busch’s Fresh Food Market President Bobby Turner. Grocery delivery from Busch’s Fresh Food Market via DoorDash will also be available through DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and exclusive benefits on eligible orders.*

Currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company was founded by Joe Busch and Charlie Mattis in 1975 when they took over two Vescio’s supermarkets in Clinton and Saline and renamed them J & C Family Foods. When Joe Busch retired in 1986, his sons John, Doug and Tim took over the family business and continued to build and acquire more stores. With headquarters in Ann Arbor, Busch’s Fresh Food Market now has 16 stores located in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston and Lenawee counties and 1,600 employees. For photos and a company timeline click here.

Stores range in size from 26,000 to 51,000 square feet, with every location operating as a full-service, premier grocer. Guests can find a broad assortment of fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, scratch-made deli offerings, fresh bakery items, specialty and local products, and an extensive selection of wine and craft beer. Each store is thoughtfully designed to provide an exceptional shopping experience tailored to the evolving needs of the communities we serve. Fresh baked goods are prepared daily at The Bakehouse in Clinton and delivered to all locations seven days a week.

Busch’s Fresh Foods Market is also proud to invest in the well-being of the communities it serves. From supporting local schools through its Cash for Education program, to providing monthly donations to food banks such as Food Gatherers and Forgotten Harvest and bi-annual Milk Drives, the company remains dedicated to addressing critical needs such as education and hunger relief across Southeast Michigan. For more information on Busch’s and upcoming events go to www.buschs.com

