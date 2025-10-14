Saline Police Warn About Counterfeit $100 Bills

The Saline Police Department is urgently warning people and businesses to be aware of counterfeit $100 bills after several local businesses accepted them.

KNOW YOUR MONEY

The suspect will order food, pay with a $100 bill, receive their change, and, while the food is being prepared, tell the employee he will return for the food. Instead, he does not return.

The picture above shows a counterfeit bill vs a real one.

Currency should have several security features, including:

A watermark

Security thread

Color-shifting ink

Raised printing

The person below is suspected of passing the bill at a local restaurant.

Several pizza restaurants were hit with the scam.

Anyone who believes they are being scammed should call 911.

