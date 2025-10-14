Saline Police Warn About Counterfeit $100 Bills
The Saline Police Department is urgently warning people and businesses to be aware of counterfeit $100 bills after several local businesses accepted them.
The suspect will order food, pay with a $100 bill, receive their change, and, while the food is being prepared, tell the employee he will return for the food. Instead, he does not return.
The picture above shows a counterfeit bill vs a real one.
Currency should have several security features, including:
- A watermark
- Security thread
- Color-shifting ink
- Raised printing
The person below is suspected of passing the bill at a local restaurant.
Several pizza restaurants were hit with the scam.
Anyone who believes they are being scammed should call 911.
