ELECTION 2022: High Turnout at Saline Area Polls, Local Proposals Pass

Turnout was high as voters approved two local proposals and elected representatives during the general election Tuesday.

Voter turnout was nearly 69 percent in the City of Saline and more than 71 percent in the Saline Area Schools district.

The school district's $180 million bond proposal passed with exactly 9,000 yes votes and 7262 no votes (55.3 percent to 44.7 percent). The proposal passed everywhere but Saline Township (548-555), Freedom Township (14-23) and Bridgewater Township (59-107).

The city's three-year road millage renewal (one mill), passed by an even wider margin, with 3,176 yes votes to 1,846 no votes (63.2 percent to 36.8 percent).

The most expensive school board race in Saline history, Timothy Austin won a return to the board. He was the top vote-getter among the five candidates seeking one of the two four-year terms on council. Austin, a former president of the board, had 6,727 votes. Michael McVey, currently the vice-president of the board, had 6,557 votes.

Kristin Hoffman-Peavler had 5,818 votes, Sharene Rumohr received 5,248 votes and Laurie Saims received 2,034 votes.

McVey and Austin will be joined on the board by Lauren Gold, who defeated Amy Sontag to win the partial term. Gold received 7,319 votes to Amy Sontag's 6,494 votes.

"I am so grateful to Saline voters for their support. I look forward to working extremely hard with the entire Board of Trustees, our excellent educators, and families across the district to put our children first," Gold said. "I appreciate Ms. Sontag’s desire to serve our community and I extend my congratulations to Trustees McVey and Austin."

City of Saline voters elected three members to city council.

Incumbents Janet Dillon (2,474 votes) and Dean Girbach (2,337 votes) will return to the council table, along with first-time candidate Nicole Rice, who received 2,162 votes. Robert Cameron, also a first-time candidate, wasn't far behind, with 1,902 votes. Brian Cassise, running for a third time, received 1,361 votes.

"I'm just looking forward to completing the projects that we've started over the next two years," Girbach said. "I'm also looking forward to working with our new colleague, Nicole Rice.

"I remain honored to receive the community’s support and vote of reelection to a fifth term on Saline City Council. I’m looking forward to continuing to work toward Saline’s goals together with my council colleagues," Dillon said. "Congratulations to Dean Girbach and welcome to Nicole Rice.

Brian Marl faced no opposition. He received 3,244 votes.

Democrat Shannon Beeman survived a tough challenge from Republican Robert Guysky to win reelection as County Commissioner for District 3. Beeman's strong showing in the City of Saline helped push her over the finish line. She won the election with 11,417 votes to Guysky's 10,110 votes.

Incumbent Democrat Felicia Brabec defeated Republican Robert Borer, of Saline, in the race to represent District 33 in the Michigan House. Brabec received nearly 71 percent of the vote (25,939-10,656) with 16 precincts only partially counted.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to have received the continued trust of the voters in Washtenaw County. I look forward to continuing to be a voice for our residents and pledge to continue to work diligently for all of you," Brabec said. "While this election season has had its challenges, it is extremely rewarding to witness the thousands of voters in this district and across Michigan who came out in historic numbers to make their voices heard in such a high-stakes election. I will continue to be an accessible and accountable leader and work across the aisle where I can to expand access to mental health services, enact gun-safety reform, preserve the environment, and ensure equitable outcomes for all.”

Arianne Elizabeth Slay appears to have won the race for non-incumbent circuit court judge. She had 71,311 votes to 31,108 for Marla Linderman Richelew with 53 precincts still not fully reported.

Karl A. Barr was elected 14A District Court Judge with 40,729 votes to the 29,852 for Fawn Armstrong.