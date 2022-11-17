Twirlettes Win Big at State Championships

The Saline Marching band hosted the National Baton Twirling Association’s Michigan state baton twirling championships on Nov. 12 at Saline High School.

The Twirlettes had a big day in their hometown. Saline Senior Alexis Figueras, won the Senior State Solo championship and also the State Modeling title while placing second in the state championship strut. Fellow Senior Jenna Huetteman won the State 3-baton championship while placing second in the state champion solo event.

Saline Majorettes; Jenna Huetteman , Elly LeCursi, Erin Huetteman and Alexis Figueras qualified for the national majorette contest at the NBTA nationals in July of 2023.

Alexis and Jenna will be joined by fellow teammates Elly LeCursi and Erin Huetteman in the National Majorette contest at the national competition. All four Saline Majorettes qualified for this event by their top placements. Saline Junior Erin Huetteman placed third in the strutting event, while Elly LeCursi placed fifth.

In the Intermediate division, Milan Freshman, Laila Frye won the junior state solo and strut title. Saline seventh grader Alex Ley, won the Strut and solo title in the Pre-teen division. Caroline Cotner won the Intermediate modeling title in the preteen division while she placed second in the strutting event. Caroline also won the beginner 2 baton state title.

In the Beginner division, Saline fourth grader, Cooper Sipotz, was a big winner by winning her Juvenile solo, strut, 2-baton, basic and show routine state titles. Saline eighth grader Karissa Tandy placed third in the strutting even in the pre-teen level and second in the State Beginner Show routine

Novice Kaitlin McKenzie, Grass Lake sixth grader, won the state strut and solo title in the Novice pre-teen division. Fellow Grass Lake teammate, Emma Herrell, a sixth grader, won third in the strutting division.

Newcomer, Evelyn Phelps Saline third grader, placed third in her novice state solo, in a very competitive group. Kristina Diss Placed second in the state solo event in the junior division. Twirlettes now prepare for the Holiday recital on Dec. 16 at Saline High School at 7 p.m.