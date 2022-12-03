Jerry Largin, Father of 5, Worked at Ann Arbor Carpets for 29 Years

Jerry Hal Largin 87, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 with his family by his side.

Jerry was born June 21, 1935 to the late Thurman Cecil Largin and Effie Rella (Reach) Largin. On July 14, 1956 he married the late Carol Marie (Lusk) Largin, the mother of his five children. On June 21, 2001 he married Marilyn (Hunt) Largin.

Jerry is survived by his five children, Kevin Largin (Marje) of Thompson Station Tennessee, Margaret Edwards of Ann Arbor, Mich., Debby Cunningham (Paul) of Belleville, Mich., Keith Largin (Muffy) of Brighton, Mich, Kenny Largin (Kimberly) of Baldwin, Mich. and six grandchildren, Kristen (Kula) Camara, Tyler, Jessica, Ryan, Victoria, Allen, and one great-grandchild, Chase. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Hank Largin of Morley, Mich and Frank Largin of Duncanville, Alabama.

Jerry worked at Ann Arbor Carpets for 29 years. He enjoyed working in his garden, planting fruit trees, creating useful items around the house with spare wood pieces, and traveling back home to Alabama, watching Alabama football, spending time with his grandkids and of course telling stories.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 5, at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Visitation will be held prior from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. Following the service, burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 1475 East 12 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI, 48071. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Jerry, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.