The Steel City Rovers are Bringing their Winter Tidings Show to Saline’s Stony Lake Brewing

Fresh from a tour of Ireland, Canada’s Steel City Rovers are bringing their Winter Tidings concert – a musical celebration of the holiday season – to Saline’s Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Michigan Ave., on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

Every Steel City Rovers concert stands out for the group’s dynamic and expressive arrangements of traditional Celtic music, bluegrass, folk and American roots music. Their original works touch on love, loss, celebration and heritage and with incredible vocals and expert musicianship on guitar, fiddle, pipes, mandola and percussion, they breathe new life into instrumental melodies from centuries ago.

The cover is $20 per person and like every Acoustic Routes show at Stony Lake Brewing, all ticket proceeds go to the band! This show will sell out so reserve your seats early at this link.