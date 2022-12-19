Acoustic Routes Drops its Alumni Holiday Playlist
Christmas and Hanukkah are fast upon us, so Acoustic Routes Concerts of Saline has mined the catalogs of the scores of artists who have performed at shows hosted by us in Saline at Stony Lake Brewing and Mangiamo Italian Grill, and in Ann Arbor at The Ark and The Michigan Theater, to create the most musically diverse holiday playlist you may ever hear.
It includes Grammy winners Rosanne Cash (who’s appearing live at The Michigan Theater on May 13), Mavis Staples, Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Lucinda Williams and Al Petteway, Grammy nominee and Saline native Bonnie Rideout, and musicians from Sweden, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and across Michigan. Enjoy!
Rosanne Cash - May Ev’ry Day Be Christmas
The Steel City Rovers - Christmas Eve Reverie
Ricky Skaggs (with James Taylor) – New Star Shining
Marty Stuart – Even Santa Claus Gets the Blues
Mavis Staples – Christmas Vacation
Liz Carroll and Nic Gareiss - A Celtic Christmas Sojourn
Lucinda Williams – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Al Petteway & Amy White – Breakin’ up Christmas
Bonnie Rideout, Al Petteway (and Maggie Sansone) - O Come, O Come Emmanuel/God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
Olivia Dear - What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
Dakota Dave Hull with Xavier Ohmura – First Snow
Sofia Talvik – When it Rains on Christmas Day
Julianne Ankley – Christmas in Your Heart
Amy Petty – Lullaby for a King
Tony McManus – Da Day Dawn/Christmas Day in Da Mornin’
Duck Baker Trio – Ode to Jo
North Sea Gas – Auld Lang Syne
San, Emily & Jacob - Ocho Kandelikas/Feliz Navidad
Jill Jack – Christmas Morning