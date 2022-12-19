Acoustic Routes Drops its Alumni Holiday Playlist

Christmas and Hanukkah are fast upon us, so Acoustic Routes Concerts of Saline has mined the catalogs of the scores of artists who have performed at shows hosted by us in Saline at Stony Lake Brewing and Mangiamo Italian Grill, and in Ann Arbor at The Ark and The Michigan Theater, to create the most musically diverse holiday playlist you may ever hear.

It includes Grammy winners Rosanne Cash (who’s appearing live at The Michigan Theater on May 13), Mavis Staples, Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Lucinda Williams and Al Petteway, Grammy nominee and Saline native Bonnie Rideout, and musicians from Sweden, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and across Michigan. Enjoy!

Rosanne Cash - May Ev’ry Day Be Christmas

The Steel City Rovers - Christmas Eve Reverie

Ricky Skaggs (with James Taylor) – New Star Shining

Marty Stuart – Even Santa Claus Gets the Blues

Mavis Staples – Christmas Vacation

Liz Carroll and Nic Gareiss - A Celtic Christmas Sojourn

Lucinda Williams – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Al Petteway & Amy White – Breakin’ up Christmas

Bonnie Rideout, Al Petteway (and Maggie Sansone) - O Come, O Come Emmanuel/God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman

Olivia Dear - What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

Dakota Dave Hull with Xavier Ohmura – First Snow

Sofia Talvik – When it Rains on Christmas Day

Julianne Ankley – Christmas in Your Heart

Amy Petty – Lullaby for a King

Tony McManus – Da Day Dawn/Christmas Day in Da Mornin’

Duck Baker Trio – Ode to Jo

North Sea Gas – Auld Lang Syne

San, Emily & Jacob - Ocho Kandelikas/Feliz Navidad

Jill Jack – Christmas Morning