Lodi Township Native Gustav Lindemann, 90, Was Married to Grace for 69 Years

Gustav “Gus” A. Lindemann, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI. Gus was born on June 24, 1932 in Lodi Township, MI, the son of Gustav W. and Edna (Furthmueller) Lindemann.

He married Grace (Steeb) Lindemann, and she preceded him in death on November 9, 2022. They had been married for 69 years.

Survivors include their children Larry (Dolores) Lindemann, Kathie (Don) Craigmile, five Grandchildren, and seven Great-Grandchildren.

Private services for immediate family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gus’s name may be made to the Lodi Township Cemetery Fund, memo line: Christmas Decorations. Donations will go toward the beautification and decoration of the cemetery for the holidays. Checks can be mailed to: Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, MI, 48103.

To leave a memory you have of Gus or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.