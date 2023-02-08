Saline MI
2-08-2023 12:59am

Sulli Schnorr Makes Northern Michigan University Dean's List

Northern Michigan University announces the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Sulli Schnorr, of Saline, qualified with a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.

