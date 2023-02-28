Saline Fiddlers To Host Trivia Night Fundraiser March 11

The Saline Fiddlers are hosting a Trivia Night Fundraiser on March 11, 7-10pm at the Tri-County Sportsman's League , 8640 Moon Rd in Saline.



You don't need to be a trivia buff to have fun at this event. There is something here for everyone! In addition to three rounds of trivia there will be:

Live music from the Saline Fiddlers

Appetizers and Cash Bar

Prizes for trivia winners

Amazing Silent Auction items, including: Ann Arbor Main Street Night Out Gift Card Junga’s ACE Hardware tool basket ($150 value) 4 rounds of golf with 2 carts at Washtenaw Country Club Free auto detailing by LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Saline Basket of booze ($250 value) Free online music lesson from Grammy-nominated fiddler legend Jeremy Kittel Free Two James Distillery tours in Detroit And much more ...



Every one is welcome. Individuals, teams, … everyone! Enjoy a fun night with friends while supporting Saline's treasured youth fiddle show band

Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance click or tap HERE. Tickets will also be available at the door.