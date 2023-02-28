Saline MI
2-28-2023 11:54pm

Saline Fiddlers To Host Trivia Night Fundraiser March 11

The Saline Fiddlers are hosting a Trivia Night Fundraiser on March 11, 7-10pm at the Tri-County Sportsman's League , 8640 Moon Rd in Saline.

You don't need to be a trivia buff to have fun at this event. There is something here for everyone!  In addition to three rounds of trivia there will be:

  • Live music from the Saline Fiddlers
  • Appetizers and Cash Bar
  • Prizes for trivia winners
  • Amazing Silent Auction items, including:
    • Ann Arbor Main Street Night Out Gift Card
    • Junga’s ACE Hardware tool basket ($150 value)
    • 4 rounds of golf with 2 carts at Washtenaw Country Club
    • Free auto detailing by LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Saline
    • Basket of booze ($250 value)
    • Free online music lesson from Grammy-nominated fiddler legend Jeremy Kittel
    • Free Two James Distillery tours in Detroit
    • And much more ...

Every one is welcome.  Individuals, teams, … everyone!   Enjoy a fun night with friends while supporting Saline's treasured youth fiddle show band

Tickets are $5 per person.  For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance click or tap HERE.   Tickets will also be available at the door.  

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive

Replies