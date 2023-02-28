2-28-2023 11:54pm
Saline Fiddlers To Host Trivia Night Fundraiser March 11
The Saline Fiddlers are hosting a Trivia Night Fundraiser on March 11, 7-10pm at the Tri-County Sportsman's League , 8640 Moon Rd in Saline.
You don't need to be a trivia buff to have fun at this event. There is something here for everyone! In addition to three rounds of trivia there will be:
- Live music from the Saline Fiddlers
- Appetizers and Cash Bar
- Prizes for trivia winners
- Amazing Silent Auction items, including:
- Ann Arbor Main Street Night Out Gift Card
- Junga’s ACE Hardware tool basket ($150 value)
- 4 rounds of golf with 2 carts at Washtenaw Country Club
- Free auto detailing by LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Saline
- Basket of booze ($250 value)
- Free online music lesson from Grammy-nominated fiddler legend Jeremy Kittel
- Free Two James Distillery tours in Detroit
- And much more ...
Every one is welcome. Individuals, teams, … everyone! Enjoy a fun night with friends while supporting Saline's treasured youth fiddle show band
Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance click or tap HERE. Tickets will also be available at the door.