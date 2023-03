Saline's boys' junior varsity basketball team defeated Olivet, 48-35, Tuesday at Saline High School. The JV team has won eight straight games.

Isaiah Harris led the Hornets with 12 points. Charlie Van Haaften scored 11 points and Lincoln Keyes scored 10.

