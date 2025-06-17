Dorothy Alber Worked Tirelessly on Her Family Farm, Delivered Eggs and Loved Quilting

Dorothy Arlene Alber, age 98 of Clinton, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24th 2025, with her daughter by her side.

Dorothy was born on September 15th, 1926 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Alma (Sorter) Lewis and Henry R. Lewis, and they preceded her in death. She was the youngest of 12 children, all of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her was her husband of 54 years, Paul Julius Alber on March 26, 2000 and son, Ralph L. Alber in December of 2016.

Dorothy grew up in Ann Arbor and was a lifelong fan of the University of Michigan football. She grew up 2 blocks from Michigan stadium as a child, she loved going to the stadium. She attended high school in Ann Arbor and left in 10th grade to work at King-Seeley, an automotive factory that changed to war production efforts for World War II. There she worked welding Bomber fans together, one of many Rosie the Riveters.

Dorothy met Paul Alber in 1943. Their courtship included dances at the Grange hall, Roller skating, ice cream dates, and nights out with friends. They were married on June 9th, 1945. Dorothy worked long hours on the family farm alongside of her husband. She labored tirelessly farming - plowing, planting crops, mowing, baling hay, harvesting crops and gardening. Chores included caring for the many animals on the farm - cows, sheep, horses, chickens and pigs. The later years of farming predominantly raising feeder pigs.

Through the years Paul and Dorothy became known as the "egg man" and the "egg lady" selling chicken eggs at Ann Arbor locations in the 60's and 70's until the early 80's when they stopped their egg route. They were beloved by their loyal customers.

One of Dorothy's biggest passions was her quilting and sewing. Making quilts for so many family members brought her great joy. She loved collecting John Deere tractors, pig and hummingbird ornaments, flower and butterfly items. She enjoyed a good cup of tea, and would always say, "It doesn't matter the flavor, I like them all."

Dorothy was known in her family as the kindest, most caring, thoughtful, and loving mom and grandmother. She would not hesitate to sew or mend something, bake treats for her grand kids, or play games with the family. In her later years, she traveled with her daughters to Mackinaw bridge, Sault Ste. Marie, Ohio to the rodeo, and Tennessee to meet her cousin.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Eugene (Mary), daughters Diana (Clif) Whitaker, Virginia (Toby) Karpo and Judy Alber, daughter-in-law, Cheryl and grandchildren Tammy (Ron) Cluckey, Doug (Gloria), Dan (Heather), and Michael (Michelle) Alber, Lindsey (Kenny) Zebarah, Erin (Shawn) Inwood, Autum (Greg) Zahn, Mandy Rehder, Evan (Kaila) Karpo, CJ (Jessie) Shankland, Brendon, Nathian, and Ben Shankland, Katrina Trumble, and Sandy Curl. Other survivors include 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and her babies -her cats Calllie and Snoopy.Join us for a celebration of life, to be held on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at the family farm, Arkona Road, Clinton, MI from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. for those who would like to come help us celebrate the life of Dorothy.

