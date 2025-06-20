Joseph Labuta, Devoted Family Man and Educator, Co-Founded Saline New Horizons Band

Joseph Anthony Labuta, a devoted family man, educator, and scholar, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 13, 2025, at his home in Saline, Michigan, at the age of 93.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Labuta, and his daughter Karen LaForge (John). Survivors include his loving wife Mary Labuta, his sons Joseph W. Labuta (Ray Esper), Steven Labuta (Claire) his grandchildren Jacqueline LaForge, Alexandra LaForge Uberti (John), Kyle Labuta (Tierney) and Kelly Labuta (Brandon), his great-grandchildren George, Stephen and Emilia Uberti, step-children Scott Orwig (Sarah), Amy Waddell (Kip), and step-grandchildren Harrison, Grace, Kennedy, Shepard Orwig and Ted Waddell.

Joe’s academic and professional life was devoted to music. He spent 35 years at Wayne State, where he served as the head of the music education department and authored four books, including the much-used textbook “Basic Conducting Techniques.”

In 2004, Joseph and his wife, Mary Labuta, founded the Saline New Horizons Band. Joseph also had a deep love for jazz trumpet, performing in various local groups throughout his life.

A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 16th, where friends, family, and colleagues can gather to reminisce and celebrate his life. Please contact Jlabutacelebration@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to the Saline New Horizons Band, 1449 Wildwood Trail, Saline, MI 48176 or to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. To leave a memory you have of Joe or to sign his online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

