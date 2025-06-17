Earl 'Glen' Mann Spent his Life In Agriculture, Loved Old Cars,

Earl “Glen” Mann, age 80, of Manchester, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 with his family at his side. Glen was born June 26, 1944 the son of Earl and Wilhelmina “Billie” (Sodt) Mann.

On March 19, 1966 he married Patricia Burkhardt. Glen is survived by his wife and two children, Eric (Christine) Mann of Milan and Kerry McGuire of Saline and his favorite granddaughter, Elizabeth Mann of Milan. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Bryan McGuire.

Glen started at a young age helping at the family business, E.G. Mann & Sons in Bridgewater, which he and his brother, Vic Mann, managed until 2002. Glen graduated from a Grain Elevator Short Course at MSU in 1963 and was a part of agriculture all of his life. He belonged to the Michigan Grain and Agriculture Dealers Association for many years and served on the convention committee with the Board.

He loved old cars and his first Model A led him to a lifetime of collecting and selling antique vehicles.His sense of humor will always be remembered. He was always telling jokes or stories from the past. He loved to go to the woods and cut wood with his good friend Doc Dixon. He spent his later years collecting old pennies. He enjoyed telling people all about what to look for in coins that would make them valuable.

Cremation has taken place. A Gathering of Family and Friends for Sharing the memory of Glen will take place on his birthday, Thursday, June 26th from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Freedom Township Hall, 11508 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester. We so appreciated Arbor Hospice and memorial contributions in Glen’s honor are requested to them. Envelopes will be available at the gathering. To leave a memory you have of Glen, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline