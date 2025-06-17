Saline District's Library's Summer Reading Program Underway

KIDS PROGRAM Kids ages 0-12 Track the time you read to earn points! 1 minute = 1 point Points earn you brag tags and prizes. Want to earn more points? Complete missions, and write book reviews to earn points towards brag tags and prizes. Once you've earned 750 points, you'll receive a completion certificate you can print and share! All prizes are local pick-up only. TEEN PROGRAM Ages 11-18 You have two options for reading and earning prizes this year: Timed Reading:1 minute = 1 point By the Book:1 book = 100 points Earn prizes when you reach 200, 500, and 1000 points. Earn an entry into the Grand Prize Drawing for every There will also be weekly prize drawings and a Grand Prize drawing. ADULT PROGRAM Ages 18+ The rules are simple:Read five books, get a prize!

Each book you read is worth 100 points, and you get a prize and an entry into the Grand Prize Drawing for every 500 points you earn!

You can read physical books, eBooks, and listen to audiobooks. Are you a magazine reader? Three magazines count as one book! You can receive a total of four prizes. Reading more? You'll still be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing.