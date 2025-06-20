Mark Schneemilch, Leaves a Legacy of Laughter, Kindness, and Unwavering Love for His Family

Mark Jay Schneemilch, age 69, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Mark was born on July 25, 1955, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, the son of Gene and Virginia Schneemilch. After graduating from Saline High School in 1973, he continued his education at Ferris State University. Mark went on to build a career he was proud of, spending over 16 years serving as a commercial appraiser for Kalamazoo County.

While Mark was dedicated to his work, his greatest joys in life came from the people and moments that mattered most to him. He loved to travel, explore new places, and never passed up a good round of golf. A lifelong sports fan, he enjoyed playing fantasy football and fondly remembered his days running competitively in high school and college.

More than anything, Mark cherished his family. He found his greatest happiness in supporting his granddaughters, Emersyn and Evelyn, in all of their interests and activities. Whether he was cheering from the sidelines or spending time with them in everyday moments, his love and pride for his granddaughters was endless.

Mark was known by all who knew him for his exceptional sense of humor and his kind, easygoing nature. He was always quick with a joke or a lighthearted comment. His "go with the flow" attitude and ability to find joy in simple things made him a constant source of comfort, laughter, and warmth to his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Elisabeth (TJ) Crawforth; his granddaughters, Emersyn and Evelyn Crawforth; his sisters, Christy (Ray) Schneemilch and Jean (Rob) Schneemilch-Irvine; his niece, Katie (Bryan) Carthew; and his nephew, Nicholas Marecle. Mark leaves behind many memories that will be forever cherished by those who loved him.

Mark's legacy is one of laughter, kindness, and unwavering love for his family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered

.A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place on Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. At 1:30 P.M. the family will share some stories and memories they have of Mark. To leave a memory you have of Mark, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

