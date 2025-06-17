Grandchildren Were The True Joy of Dearly Loved Elizabeth 'Betty' Little

Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend, Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Little, a woman who was dearly loved, passed away early on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the age of 93.

Betty was the youngest of six children, born December 25, 1931 to Clifton W. Boesel and Laura Wilhemena (Kawell) Boesel. She was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, their spouses, and her husband of 45 years, Charles Robert “Bob” Little. Betty is survived by her only child, Jeffrey Scott (Jean) Little, and grandchildren Erica Little, Robert (Christina) Little, and Emelia Little.

Betty and Bob met at the young ages of 19 and 20, married on September 1, 1951 at the Glenwood Lutheran Church in Toledo. They moved to Ann Arbor following the birth of their son where they lived for almost a decade and later moved to Saline where she lived until 2025. Entertaining and hosting was central to their lives.

Betty was an accomplished cook and her cherished recipes are often sought after to this day. They enjoyed traveling with friends near and far. Betty’s bright smile always brought a spark of fun to social gatherings; she could make everyone laugh. An avid reader and sports fan, she also enjoyed playing her organ, bowling, playing cards, watching her ‘stories’ and visiting with her many dear friends.

Her grandchildren were her true joy. She always wanted to hear about their adventures and lovingly made sure they had a little extra money for their gas tanks. Her grandkids fondly remember how special Betty made their Christmas, especially opening the cherished stockings each year. A favorite house in the neighborhood on Halloween - and a bit of a sweet tooth herself - Betty always handed out King sized candy bars.

Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery at a later date where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 or at (https://arborhospice.org/). The family will host a private, small gathering at a future date. To leave a memory you have of Betty or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

More News from Saline