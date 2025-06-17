Elle Cole Back in Contention for Saline's City Manager Job

Acting City Manager Elle Cole is back in contention for the Saline city manager's job.

Saline City Council voted 5-2 to add Cole to a second round of council interviews. She joins Jason Smith, Belleville City Manager, and Dan Swallow, Tecumseh City Manager.

The interviews are expected next week.

Councillors Janet Dillon, Dean Girbach, Jenn Harmount, Nicole Rice and Chuck Lesch voted "yes" on Harmount's motion, amended by Dillon and approved by council, to add Cole to the process. Mayor Brian Marl and Councillor Jack Ceo voted against the motion.

Smith and Swallow were two of four finalists recommended to city council by a hiring committee that included Marl, Rice and Chuck Lesch. The recommendation caused consternation on council and in the community, especially downtown, because it did not include Cole, who has been acting city manager since Colleen O'Toole resigned in January.

During public comment, Libby Williams, Main Street Executive Director Mary Dettling, and Fine Print Bookshop owner Bill Gibson spoke in favor of including Cole in the process. Joanne Dence, of Whitepine Studio, Celia Fellin, Yogacentric, and Renee Fonseca, ModSquad Salon, submitted messages supporting Cole that were read into the record.

Council's discussion began with Marl providing his take on the background.

He said he felt Smith and Swallow were the ideal fit and spoke about how great organizations "rally around their leaders."

"It's becoming increasingly clear to me that one of these two gentlemen will be the best ideal fit to lead our city long term," Marl said.

He opened the discussion to council.

Councillor Harmount said she's been frustrated by the process.

"My problem is that we need to be able to trust but also verify details behind the logic of the decision. I've asked and asked and asked, but I've never really received an answer about how the candidates were valued and weighted," Harmount said.

Instead, she said, she received information about how the recommended candidates were "good" and "great."

She made a motion to have council interview Cole to the interview process and immediately interview her. Her motion was seconded by Girbach. Harmount's motion appeared to have council asking Cole the same questions asked by the four finalists three weeks ago.

Marl said Harmount's comment about the process contained "misinformation." He said he emailed council the criteria he used to judge candidates on May 19.

Harmount disagreed.

"The information that I received does not identify how the criteria was weighted, how it was measured, and evaluated in a quantifiable way," Harmount said.

Marl stood his ground.

"But that's different than not providing it," he said.

When Harmount pushed back, Marl said.

"Hold on. You may disagree with my judgment and the metrics that were used. But I provided that to you almost a month ago, so I just want to be clear on that," Marl said.

Rice said she was fully confident that she shared as much as she could.

Dillon said she hoped the committee could provide information about how candidates were ranked and brought forward..

Jack Ceo said he was voting against Harmount's motion.

"We delegated the authority to the committee that was appointed to come forward with the four candidates and they did so. I have full faith and confidence in tudgment that they use to make the decision that they brought forth," Ceo said.

Girbach said he wanted Cole to be interviewed for the position.

"Based upon having worked directly in the capacity as council representative to risk, finance, audit and the transition team, I am satisfied she meets the minimum requirements and with their practical and relevant experience meets the additional requirements desired of the preferred final candidates," Girbach said.

Marl said he would not support Harmount's motion.

"I believe in the fidelity of and have faith in the process," he said.

Dillon said she wanted to bring back the candidates still in the process and add Cole

Marl asked Dillon if she was suggesting bringing back Smith and Swallow and including Cole for interviews at a special meeting.

Marl then asked Girbach and Harmount if that was a friendly amendment.

Rice and Lesch voted in favor of the amended motion.

Before her vote, Rice explained her decision, saying a lot of the controversy could have been avoided.

"I stated about three weeks ago, when this first conversation started, that if my council colleagues wanted to put forth something different, I would support that simply because we are a council, and we're making the best decision for the city. What has happened over the last few weeks was, in my opinion, completely unnecessary," Rice said. "It's unfortunate that there's this gray cloud over top of it, but I will support my colleagues today."

Marl stood by his decision not to advance Cole to the final four.

" I think it's important to be upfront and honest on these types of issues. Foundationally, leadership is grounded in telling people the truth, not placating, not infantilizing, not telling you what you want to hear, but telling you the truth as I see it," Marl said.

Details about why the committee chose not to advance Cole have not been stated to The Saline Post, other than that they felt the four candidates who were advanced, including two without city manager experience, were better options.

Over the past few weeks, there have been more questions about the hiring committee and its processes. Some have asked why a committee would include subordinates of the acting city manager and if that put Cole at a disadvantage.

The city and its hiring consultant will reach out to the candidates to schedule the interview and assure they are still interested in the position.

