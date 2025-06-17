MDHHS promotes firearm safety resources as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. – As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is promoting firearm injury prevention resources to help keep families safe.

Firearm injuries are the number one cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. This is true among Michigan children and adolescents between 1 and 19 years of age.

“Firearm injuries are preventable, and everyone has a role to play in preventing these tragedies,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that affects the well-being and safety of all Michigan residents, which is why Michigan is taking a strong public health approach to addressing this issue.”

MDHHS website, video provide secure storage information

The MDHHS Firearm Injury Prevention webpage provides information about public health and safety strategies to address gun violence. This includes firearm storage requirements and penalties information and a firearm safety and harm prevention fact sheet.

To help inform Michigan residents about the state’s safe storage law and its importance, MDHHS has produced a flyer and public service announcement, which are also available on the website.

Free gun locks available

Free gun locks are available at MDHHS county offices and some local health departments through a partnership between MDHHS and the Michigan State Police. The cable-style gun locks are being offered as part of an effort to protect children from unsecured firearms.

Gun locks are available while supplies last and can also be obtained through Project ChildSafe police partners across the state.

Task force makes recommendations

As part of the public health approach to addressing gun safety, the Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force reflects a wide range of community partners, including state department directors, medical experts, law enforcement professionals, tribal representatives, academic researchers and more.

As part of its mission to identify root causes of gun violence, compile and report relevant data, maximize existing resources, solicit perspectives from diverse community partners and recommend policies to save lives, the task force has released recommendations designed to address gun violence and reduce firearm-related deaths and injuries.

Recommendations address firearms-related suicide, community violence, school safety, intimate partner violence and implementation of existing legislation. The task force is working to refine recommendations; create an implementation and analysis roadmap; and explore opportunities for collaboration and funding.

Visit the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force webpage for more information.

