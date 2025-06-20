Here's the Lineup for the Saline Food Truck Festival
Make plans for the Saline Food Truck Festival, happening at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28.
The event benefits Saline Area Social Service, a local agency that provides a food bank and other services to local individuals in need. The $1 entry fee (or more) is donated to Saline Area Social Service.
There are 20 food vendors at the festival:
- Detroit Mini Donut
- Papelón Arepa Bar
- Hello! Ice Cream
- S’mac & Cheese
- Shimmy Shack Vegan Food Truck
- Bearclaw Coffee Co
- The Mobile Sidebar
- Poquito Chapulin Authentic Mexican Food
- Top Dog
- E-M-Cheese
- Impastó Italian Inspired Wraps
- Fire & Rice Paella
- Havana On Wheelz
- Spoonfulls Soul Food
- Bussin’ Bowls
- Batter Up
- Shawarma Chef
- Detroit Siblings Rivalry BBQ
- Rite Spice Kitchen
- Dr. Timos Egyptian Food
Click here to see a menu.
There's also a pop-up market for vendors. It includes:
- Forever enTWINed
- Seventson Pottery
- Mindo Chocolate Makers
- Ten Thousand Villagers
- Black T-Shirt Society 734
- Eleanor's Sweets & Sodas
- Party Paws
- 101 Mobility
- Moore Auto Cleaning
