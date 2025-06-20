Saline MI
6-20-2025 3:26am

Here's the Lineup for the Saline Food Truck Festival

Make plans for the Saline Food Truck Festival, happening at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28.

The event benefits Saline Area Social Service, a local agency that provides a food bank and other services to local individuals in need. The $1 entry fee (or more) is donated to Saline Area Social Service.

There are 20 food vendors at the festival:

  1. Detroit Mini Donut
  2. Papelón Arepa Bar
  3. Hello! Ice Cream
  4. S’mac & Cheese
  5. Shimmy Shack Vegan Food Truck
  6. Bearclaw Coffee Co
  7. The Mobile Sidebar
  8. Poquito Chapulin Authentic Mexican Food
  9. Top Dog
  10. E-M-Cheese
  11. Impastó Italian Inspired Wraps
  12. Fire & Rice Paella
  13. Havana On Wheelz
  14. Spoonfulls Soul Food
  15. Bussin’ Bowls
  16. Batter Up
  17. Shawarma Chef
  18. Detroit Siblings Rivalry BBQ
  19. Rite Spice Kitchen
  20. Dr. Timos Egyptian Food

Click here to see a menu.

There's also a pop-up market for vendors. It includes:

  • Forever enTWINed
  • Seventson Pottery
  • Mindo Chocolate Makers
  • Ten Thousand Villagers
  • Black T-Shirt Society 734
  • Eleanor's Sweets & Sodas
  • Party Paws
  • 101 Mobility
  • Moore Auto Cleaning
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive