Here's the Lineup for the Saline Food Truck Festival

Make plans for the Saline Food Truck Festival, happening at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28.

The event benefits Saline Area Social Service, a local agency that provides a food bank and other services to local individuals in need. The $1 entry fee (or more) is donated to Saline Area Social Service.

There are 20 food vendors at the festival:

Detroit Mini Donut Papelón Arepa Bar Hello! Ice Cream S’mac & Cheese Shimmy Shack Vegan Food Truck Bearclaw Coffee Co The Mobile Sidebar Poquito Chapulin Authentic Mexican Food Top Dog E-M-Cheese Impastó Italian Inspired Wraps Fire & Rice Paella Havana On Wheelz Spoonfulls Soul Food Bussin’ Bowls Batter Up Shawarma Chef Detroit Siblings Rivalry BBQ Rite Spice Kitchen Dr. Timos Egyptian Food

Click here to see a menu.

There's also a pop-up market for vendors. It includes:

Forever enTWINed

Seventson Pottery

Mindo Chocolate Makers

Ten Thousand Villagers

Black T-Shirt Society 734

Eleanor's Sweets & Sodas

Party Paws

101 Mobility

Moore Auto Cleaning

More News from Saline