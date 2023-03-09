Saline MI
3-09-2023 2:17pm

Trivia Night Fundraiser (March 11) Will Include Auction of Valuable Gifts From Local Businesses

The Saline Fiddlers will host a fun-packed evening of trivia games, live music, drinks, and food on Saturday, March 11, 7-10pm in Saline.  Everyone is invited, and all ages are welcome. Bring friends, family, or came alone.  The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit Saline Fiddlers, and will be held at the Tri-County Sportsmen's League at 8640 Moon Rd. in Saline.   

The event also will include a silent auction, offering a chance to bid on some great gifts donated by many local businesses.   Some examples include:

  • Junga's ACE Hardware tool basket ($150 value).
  • LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Free auto detailing.
  • Texas Roudhouse gift card ($150).
  • Mainstreet Ventures restaurants of Ann Arbor gift card ($100).  Includes The Chop House, La Dolce Vita, Real Seafood, Carson's American Bistro, Palio, and Gratzi.
  • Salt Springs Brewery Basket of swag.
  • Washtenaw Country Club - Free round of golf for four with two carts.
  • Free online music lesson from Grammy-nominated Saline Fiddler legend Jeremy Kittel.
  • Basket of booze ($250 value) 
  • And much more ....

Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance click or tap HERE. Tickets will also be available at the door.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive

Replies