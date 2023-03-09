Trivia Night Fundraiser (March 11) Will Include Auction of Valuable Gifts From Local Businesses

The Saline Fiddlers will host a fun-packed evening of trivia games, live music, drinks, and food on Saturday, March 11, 7-10pm in Saline. Everyone is invited, and all ages are welcome. Bring friends, family, or came alone. The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit Saline Fiddlers, and will be held at the Tri-County Sportsmen's League at 8640 Moon Rd. in Saline.

The event also will include a silent auction, offering a chance to bid on some great gifts donated by many local businesses. Some examples include:

Junga's ACE Hardware tool basket ($150 value).

LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Free auto detailing.

Texas Roudhouse gift card ($150).

Mainstreet Ventures restaurants of Ann Arbor gift card ($100). Includes The Chop House, La Dolce Vita, Real Seafood, Carson's American Bistro, Palio, and Gratzi.

Salt Springs Brewery Basket of swag.

Washtenaw Country Club - Free round of golf for four with two carts.

Free online music lesson from Grammy-nominated Saline Fiddler legend Jeremy Kittel.

Basket of booze ($250 value)

And much more ....

Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance click or tap HERE. Tickets will also be available at the door.