What to do in Saline This Week: Song of the Shadows Cantata, Egg Hunts, Trivia, Homebuyers Seminar and More

Easter-themed events naturally play a large role in this week's calendar. And check out all the helpful programs offered by the Saline District Library.

...

19 events this week on our calendar:

FEATURED EVENTS

Song of the Shadows Cantata - Fri Apr 7 8:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church

The public is invited to join us at Trinity Lutheran Church, 195 E. Michigan Ave, Saline, for a tenebrae worship service cantata on Good Friday evening called Song of the Shadows. The choir will take you through the final week of Jesus' time here on earth leading up to and including his crucifixion, performed through song and narration. Please join us for this memorable experience on Good Friday, April 7 at 8:00 pm. [more details]

Other Events

Retro Recipes On the Menu - Mon Apr 3 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens! Join us on the first Monday of the month to learn a fun retro recipe and have a great snack. This month we are making Orange Jell-O Cake!6th-12th grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Books to Art Club - Mon Apr 3 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

For the budding art historians, we will read books, discuss the art, and create related art projects.

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

Homebuyer Seminar - Mon Apr 3 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Looking to make this the year of home ownership ? Please come join us for this informational seminar where we'll start you down the road to becoming a well-informed, confident and happy home buyer today. Become a homeowner today and stop renting!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Taxes in Retirement 567 - Tue Apr 4 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Are you nearing retirement or already retired? Do you know that it may be possible to pay less in taxes on your hard-earned dollars? Since each person's tax situation is unique, and the tax rules can change year to year, it can be challenging to get accurate and timely information. Join Workshop 567 for an informative and free Taxes in Retirement workshop to help you learn how taxes impact your retirement income!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Taxes in Retirement 567 - Tue Apr 4 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

Are you nearing retirement or already retired? Do you know that it may be possible to pay less in taxes on your hard-earned dollars? Since each person's tax situation is unique, and the tax rules can change year to year, it can be challenging to get accurate and timely information. Join Workshop 567 for an informative and free Taxes in Retirement workshop to help you learn how taxes impact your retirement income!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Planet Fitness Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting - Wed Apr 5 4:30 pm

Planet Fitness

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Saline's newest fitness center.

[more details]

Trivia Night! Aliens! - Wed Apr 5 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

A Reese's-loving being that just wants to use the telephone... little green men... gray humanoid creatures... cat-eating fur balls... what do you picture when you hear the world Alien? This week it's all about extraterrestrial life - it's a Close Encounter of the Trivia Kind!

Compete against your friends, family, and your strange cone-headed neighbors from France for bragging rights.

How it works:

… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Wed Apr 5 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun movement and coordination activities. Ages 2-5 years old, caregiver supervision required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Flashlight Egg Hunt at Saline Rec Center - Wed Apr 5 8:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Flashlight Egg Hunt at Saline Rec Center. Wednesday, April 5. Check in begins at 8:30PM, hunt begins at 8:45 PM. Bring your own flashlight and basket/bag. $12/child, ages 5-14. Pre-registration deadline is April 4. No walk-ins. For more info, call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com. [more details]

LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Session - Thu Apr 6 9:00 am

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

[more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Lessons of Grief/Part 1 - Thu Apr 6 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Lessons of Grief – Part One: You’ll become aware of an often-overlooked reason that grief is so painful. Why going to church can be so difficult. The benefits of helping others.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help… [more details]

Watercolors with Instructor Katherine Downie at SASC - Thu Apr 6 1:30 pm

SASC

Watercolors with Instructor Katherine Downie at Saline Area Senior Center. Thursdays, April 6-27, 1:30PM-3:30PM. $52 per session for members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Maundy Thursday Service - Thu Apr 6 6:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Our Maundy Thursday Service will be a celebration of Passover and the First Communion. Communion will be served. All are welcome. [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Apr 6 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

This is a series that runs April 6-May 4. Registration for one date will register you for the entire series.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Good Friday Service - Fri Apr 7 12:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Our Good Friday Service will be a recalling of the day that our Lord Jesus was crucified. All are welcome to attend. [more details]

Community Good Friday CrossPrayer Walk - Fri Apr 7 1:15 pm

St Paul United Church of Christ

Please join with St Paul's, First Presbyterian and First United Methodist for a community prayer walk on Good Friday April 7 at 1:15 pm. We will meet by the parking lot of St Pauls. This 1.2 mi walk on sidewalks through Saline will stop at different venues and lift up and pray for all the different aspects of our community, the state and world while carrying the cross and end up in the prayer garden of First Presbyterian. All are welcome. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 8 9:00 am

Liberty School

Fresh produce, eggs, meat, poultry, cheese, baked goods, crafts and fun - all indoors! Come browse in comfort while you check off your grocery list, gift list and support local entrepreneurs.

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

Springfest at Saline Rec Center - Sat Apr 8 11:30 am

Saline Rec Center

Springfest activities at Saline Rec Center. Saturday, April 8 beginning at 11:30am. Call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com for more info. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.