August 1 Deadline to Nominate Saline Dog of the Year

If you have not already nominated your dog for the Saline Dog of the Year Contest, be sure to get your entry in by the August 1 deadline. The Saline Community Fair is excited for this third annual contest. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. The short nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 1, 2023.

Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top five dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Dog of the Year flier is located on the home page and the nomination rules and form is under forms and downloads. Just click on SCF 2023 Saline Dog of the Year Application for a fillable form.

While on the website be sure to check out the full schedule as well as opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. Our 2023 fair book which contains all the classes both youth and adults can exhibit in or participate in is also on the website. There are thousands of classes offered at the fair. “Open” youth classes for a variety of animals are being offered again this year. Entries for dairy, beef, dairy feeders, sheep and hogs are due August 10. Entry forms for goats, poultry and rabbits are due August 21. Check out these open youth animal classes in the fairbook on the fair website.

Complete information on the fair is available on our website and on face book at Saline Community Fair. The schedule is also on our website, along with other information and many other fair opportunities such as the Talent Show - Saline’s Got Talent. Pre-registration for the talent show is due by August 25, 2023.

There is something for everyone at the 87th Saline Community Fair! “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair August 30 - September 3, 2023”.