Saline Firefighters Knock Down House Fire in 10 Minutes, Smoke Damage Displaces Family of 8

Saline firefighters extinguished a fire quickly knocked down a house fire on the 300 block of Spring Street Thursday morning. Damage caused by the smoke left the home temporarily uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting a woman and her seven children.

The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after a caller called 911.

Firefighters arrived quickly and found flames coming from an addition on the back of the home, said Fire Chief Craig Hoeft.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

"Fortunately, a neighbor saw it and called it in and we caught it before it could do more damage," Hoeft said.

Firefighters had the extinguished within 10 minutes. There was some damage to the back of the home from the fire, water and overhaul. The dark smoke from burnt plastic also made the home inhabitable. American Red Cross was called to provide assistance for the family.

Hoeft said fire inspector Kevin Cornell was still investigating the cause of the blaze.

BELFOR was on the scene Thursday morning to clean the damage.