Saline American Legion Celebrates US Army's 250th Birthday
The Saline American Legion Post 322 is celebrating the US Army's 250th birthday on Saturday.
The Legion will serve burgers, brats, and hot dogs along with summer salads. For dessert, have a piece of the Army Birthday Cake.
There will be an ABATE Bike Show from noon to 4 p.m. and food served from 2-6 p.m.
