SOCCER: Tousa's Goal Sends Saline to State Finals

BIRMINGHAM - Sophomore Laynie Tousa scored the game's only goal as Saline defeated Troy Athens, 1-0, in the MHSAA Division 1 soccer semifinals on Wednesday at Birmingham Seaholm High School.

Saline will play in the state championship game against Byron Center at 4 p.m., Saturday at @ MSU - DeMartin Soccer Stadium. It's Saline's second-ever trip to the state championship game. In 2015, the Hornets defeated Grand Blanc, 4-0, to win the crown.

Saline's performance was masterful, especially in the second half, when the Hornets gave up few chances.

A little more than midway through the increasingly physical second half, the Hornets scored the game's only goal. Nada Derneika took a long free kick from the right sideline, about 25 yards out. Sienna Snyder's header attempt was kicked back out as the Red Hawks swarmed the crease. A Red Hawk tried to play the ball past Tousa, who stopped a defender from playing the ball out of danger and then stole the ball, took two steps in and fired a perfect shot past the goalie and into the net with her left foot.

