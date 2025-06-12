What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jun 13 - Sunday, Jun 15

School is out. People are flocking to vacation spots.

For those of us still in town -- check out this agenda.

...

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 13 - Sunday, Jun 15

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Family Game Night - Fri Jun 13 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FREE family game night, ALL AGES 6 to 830PMWe have the games, but we need you to come play them! Yahtzee, CandyLand, Sorry, Trouble, Uno 5 varieties, Connect Four, Go Catch Fish, Memory, and many more. We will have the breakfast & sandwich menus available with Summer Mocktails! [more details]

Softball Championship - Saline vs South Lyon - Sat Jun 14 12:30 pm

Secchia Stadium

Saline softball is in the state finals for the first time. They play South Lyon.Game time is 12:30 p.m.Get Tickets Here.Go Hornets! [more details]

Saline Soccer @ State Finals - Sat Jun 14 4:00 pm

DeMartin Soccer Stadium

Saline soccer is in the state finals for the first time in more than a decade. They take on Byron Center.GET TICKETS.Go Hornets! [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 13 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and… [more details]

Kitten & Puppy Party - Fri Jun 13 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Dress up as a kitten or puppy and join in the make-believe fun! "Kittens" and "puppies" will participate in themed games, crafts, and activities. NOTE: NO LIVE ANIMALS WILL BE INVOLVED. The kids will be the kittens and puppies!

Ages 4-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Jun 14 8:00 am

Join us every week for fresh produce, meat, cheese, eggs, baked goods and so much more! Free programming like cooking demos, musicians, and non-profits will be welcomed into the info tent to entertain and meet shoppers. The market is Saline's year-round weekly touchstone! [more details]

Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market - Sat Jun 14 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Come join us at the fairgrounds for another installment of our ever growing Artist Market!

We have expanded to 2 days on June 14 & 15, 2025 and we are adding in a Father’s Day chili cook-off and conversion van show 🚐 ☮️🍻

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy including :

100+ vendors

Food trucks

Art Installations

Interactive children’s activities

Performers

Caricature

Workshops

Live Demos

& more

Admisssion will be $3

Kids 12 & under - free

Vendor applications are live on our… [more details]

A More Than Money Matters Workshop: Financial Foundations - Sat Jun 14 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Discover effective strategies to pay down debt and take control of your financial freedom. Learn how to manage expenses wisely while unlocking tools that will help you build savings for both short-term and long-term goals. We’ll also cover proven ways to protect your income, ensuring that your hard-earned money works for you. Join us to learn how to build a blueprint that empowers you to thrive now and in the future.Click here to register. [more details]

Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market - Sun Jun 15 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Come join us at the fairgrounds for another installment of our ever growing Artist Market!

We have expanded to 2 days on June 14 & 15, 2025 and we are adding in a Father’s Day chili cook-off and conversion van show 🚐 ☮️🍻

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy including :

100+ vendors

Food trucks

Art Installations

Interactive children’s activities

Performers

Caricature

Workshops

Live Demos

& more

Admisssion will be $3

Kids 12 & under - free

… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline