Anti-Trump Protest Planned for Saline Saturday

Saline Indivisible is organizing the local "No Kings" protest in downtown Saline Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People in more than 1500 communities across America are expected to participate.

Sheila Bourgoin said the protest is pro-constitution.

"In the US, we do not owe our allegiance to one leader, we owe it to the ideals of the founding fathers. Freedom of speech: use it or lose it. It is a patriotic, peaceful demonstration," Bourgoin said.

At last Monday's council meeting, Saline City Council member Nicole Rice spoke about the protest.

"The right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, and I fully support the rights of individuals to make their voices heard on the issues that matter to them," Rice said. "The violent suppression of protests, unconstitutional actions by local governments, and the targeting of individuals who are expressing their beliefs is deeply troubling."

She said protests must be peaceful and respectful.

