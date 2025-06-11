2025 Saline Community Fair Updates

Be sure to check out the “Read to Ride” programs for the Saline Community Fair. The fair has teamed up with the Milan Public Library, Dexter District Library, and the Saline District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those participating in the summer reading programs. See the libraries for details. Many thanks to Elliott’s Amusements for sponsoring this program.

The seventh annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until June 27, 2025. This program provides up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experiences. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2025 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in July or early August. Ambassadors may be eligible to serve up to two terms. The recipients will also be recognized at the fair on August 29th. Complete information and the ambassador application is posted on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org under forms and downloads. Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

The fifth annual “Saline Dog of the Year” contest (nominations due August 1st) will again be held so don’t delay getting some great photos or a video of your special dog. There will be three daily “Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Shows” and two daily Muxlow Reptile Shows, along with their exhibit which is open each day. The Haflinger Horses will be back on display and will be hitched at various times and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn will again offer lots of learning opportunities. Activities for Saline Schools Day have been redesigned so more students can participate. THREE MEN and a TENOR will perform on Saturday evening, August 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. We welcome back the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers on Thursday, August 28, and there are many traditional daily activities for all ages. We continue to provide various live entertainment and grandstand shows, animal shows, Saline School and community programs, talent show, still exhibits, contests, many displays from small and large businesses, great fair food and a fun, family friendly carnival. The support from local businesses, families and individuals has also continued to grow.

The 2025 fair book and other updates will soon be available on the website and contain contact information for each area if you would like more information. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from collections to rabbits to all types of vegetables to quilts, crafts, antiques, photography and baking contests. Now is a great time to plan what you would like to exhibit and participate in at the 2025 Saline Community Fair. Most non-animal classes are open to all ages of youth and adults, as is the Saline’s Got Talent Show.

There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair! Come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 – 31, 2025.

