Retired Medical Transcriptionist Karen Lange, Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Was Quiet and Giving

Karen Jane Lange, a cherished member of the Saline community, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on July 19, 1944, in Saline, Michigan, Karen spent her final days at Linden Square Memory Care Center, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Karen's journey was marked by a steadfast dedication to her career and community. After graduating from Saline High School in 1962, she embarked on a 35-year career as a medical transcriptionist at the University of Michigan and Saline Community Hospital. Her contributions to the medical field were invaluable, and she was respected for her professionalism and commitment.

A moderately religious person, Karen found strength and solace in her Christian faith, which guided her throughout her life. Her involvement in the community was extensive, notably through her work with Prayer Square Ministries, Prayer Shawl Ministries, and Quilts for Kids. Her passion for helping others extended to her hobbies, where she found joy in gardening, sewing, knitting, and quilting. Karen was an active member of several knitting and quilting clubs in the Saline area, generously donating her handmade quilts to children in need.

Karen was a 24-year breast cancer survivor, a testament to her resilience and determination. Her battle with cancer only strengthened her resolve to give back and support others facing similar challenges.

Known affectionately as "Hana" by her grandchildren, Karen was a quiet and giving person, always thinking of others before herself. Her legacy lives on through her beloved family: her husband, Larry Lange; her daughter, Debra Espino, and her husband, Carlos; her son, Michael Lange, and his wife, Shannon; her grandchildren, Jonathan Espino, Allison Lange, and Nicolas Lange; her brothers, Danny Murray and his wife Nancy, Duane Murray; her sisters, Sue Lentz and her husband, Curtis, and Donna Welter and her husband, John. Karen was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Neva (Sanders) Murray.

Karen's life was a testament to the power of kindness, resilience, and community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to share in her journey.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, June 13th, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline, MI. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Jim Coran officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen’s name may be made to St. Paul Church, and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Karen, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline