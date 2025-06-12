Rock and Pop Band Ferrario Kicks of Salty Summer Sounds Concert Series Thursday

The Salty Summer Sounds concert series kicks off in downtown Saline Thursday evening.

Ferrario, a five-piece band from Ann Arbor, is playing in the West Henry Street Parking Lot (Farmers Market lot) from 7-9 p.m.

The concert is free. Patrons are invited to purchase beverages at one of the south side establishments and bring them to the concert.

Along with the free concert, there will be family activities and more.

Ferrario is described as a rock and pop band with rich harmonies.

Salty Summer Sounds is proudly presented by Saline Main Street, a nonprofit working to keep downtown Saline vibrant and thriving. For full event details, visit www.salinemainstreet.org or follow @SalineMainStreet on social media.

