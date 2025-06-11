Connie Huston Loved Hunting, Fishing and Being Outdoors With Her Husband

Connie Lynn Huston, of Harrietta, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at her nephew's home with family by her side. She was 72.

Connie was born on May 4, 1953 to Loren and Arlene (Easton) Bersuder in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was a graduate of Saline High School, Class of 1971, and of Central Michigan University with a degree in Child Development. On July 23, 1988 Connie entered into marriage with Don Eugene Huston Jr. in Saline, Michigan. The couple spent 32 years together, until his passing in 2020. Connie enjoyed being outside going hunting, fishing, and spending time in the woods with her four legged friends. Connie retired from the Slagle Trout Camp of Mesick after over 18 years, working alongside her husband, Don. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

Connie is survived by her brother, Lee (Jane) Bersuder; nephews, Craig (Amy) Bersuder, Chris (Courtney) Bersuder, and Scott (Kerri) Bersuder; her great-nieces and nephews; her sweet dog, Healer; Don's daughters, Joni Huston and Becky (Brian) Tyndall and their children Nora Grace and Zac; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to AMVETS Dale A. Ream Memorial Post 120

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

