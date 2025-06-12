PRESS RELEASE: Resignation Opens Saline Area Schools Board of Education Position

(Press Release from Saline Area Schools)

Saline Area Schools seeks a local citizen to serve on the Board of Education until December 2026.

The vacancy on the Board of Education was created by the resignation of Trustee Brad Gerbe, who announced June 10 that he would be employed as a teacher with Saline Area Schools this fall. While Trustee Gerbe recused himself from the remainder of the board meeting on June 10, his resignation is effective June 21, 2025.

The appointment by the Board to fill this vacancy shall be by majority vote of the sitting board members.

Interested applicants should submit a Notice of Interest Form or email Board Secretary Darcy Berwick (berwickd@salineschools.org) by June 24.

The Board will interview applicants at a Special Board of Education Meeting on Monday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and available via livestream.

The Board of Education is committed to appointing a Trustee who is deeply dedicated to students, meets the needs of our staff, and values feedback from parents. Questions about service on the Board of Education may be directed to Board President Michael McVey (mcveym@salineschools.org) or generally to the whole board (sasboard@salineschools.org).

