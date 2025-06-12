BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: City Manager Hiring Committee to Meet Thursday

The City Manager Hiring Committee is meeting at 2 p.m., Thursday at City Hall.

The committee, which includes Mayor Brian Marl and City Councillors Nicole Rice and Chuck Lesch, is expected to go into "closed session."

The committee also includes Chris Elenbaas, Deputy Police Chief Andy Hartwig, Engineer Tesha Humphriss, Jackie Martin and Mitch Rohde.

The reason for closing the proceedings to the public? "To consider the applications for employment to a public office." It's not at all clear that the reasoning is still accurate or valid since there is no indication that the committee is actually considering any applications in this meeting.

A source told The Saline Post the committee is meeting to correct a couple of procedural items.

One person who may still be interested in the position is Acting Manager Elle Cole. Again, the agenda suggests the committee is going into closed session because the candidates have requested their applications remain confidential. City Council has already interviewed the four candidates and their intentions were made public. In addition, Cole's intentions have not been kept quiet.

The committee may reaffirm its decision to recommend the four interviewed candidates, Dan Swallow, Todd Saums, Jason Smith and Michael Trembly.

In addition, the committee could discuss "next steps."

City Council is expected to meet June 16. Last Monday, Council met in closed session for three hours with no explanations.

