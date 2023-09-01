Celebrate Heroes and Enjoy Events at the Saline Fair

Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the third Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Remi owned by Shelby Compton. Second place was Toni owned by Steve Alvery. Riff, owned by Kim Downer earned third place honors and was selected for the People’s Choice Award. Fourth place was Emma owned by Aurora and Lucas Fontichario and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Bailey owned by Sue and Dave McMillian. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many fairgoers enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair. A special attraction was the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch which made an appearance on the track during the rodeo and also through the fairgrounds.

Saturday, September 2 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. Twist and Shout the Clown will be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. The evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. Gates will open one hour before the show. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center Rocks! performances from 6-8 p.m. Entertainers will include Geezer with classic rock by classic folks; Brinlee Way, an acoustic powered singer and song writer; and Lads of the Lost, a high intensity rock from eleven-year-olds. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Come celebrate our heroes and take in all the events.

Sunday, September 3 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. There will also be a Llama Show Exhibition beginning at 4 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Eighteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E (new location) on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals including Haflinger horses, the Adventures in Agriculture barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids. Don’t miss the Saline FFA Dunk Tank! Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through September 4 visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. We also have a variety of lost and found items that have been turned in to the fair office. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair!”

