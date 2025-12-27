High Wind Watch In Effect for All of Southeast Michigan
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch that's in effect from late Sunday night through Monday evening.
Expect west winds of 25-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour in southeast Michigan. Winds could blow down trees and power lines, bringing the potential for power outages. Snow and blowing snow are possible, which could reduce visibility and make travel hazardous.
