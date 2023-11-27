Saline Area Social Service Distributes Thanksgiving Meal Baskets to 275 People

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) held a successful Thanksgiving meal distribution at their facility located at 1259 Industrial Drive on Sunday, Nov. 19,. The drive-through event—made possible by the support of generous donors and volunteers—served over 275 people in Saline.

“The annual Thanksgiving distribution would not be possible without our community,” said Michael Sartori, SASS Client Services Manager. “We are so grateful for the support we receive all year round, and especially around the holidays.”

The event featured the distribution of meal baskets, frozen turkeys, gift cards for perishable items, bread, sweets, and toiletries. The outpouring of support from individuals, businesses, churches, and organizations made this event possible, showcasing the Saline community's spirit of generosity. Volunteers supported the event by packing bags of food and toiletries, handing out meal baskets, and making deliveries to homebound individuals and families throughout the community.

With the help of the Saline community, SASS has provided holiday aid to local families, individuals, and seniors in need since 1961. Sponsors for this year’s event were invited to sign up to provide meal baskets and gift cards throughout October. SASS will host a similar distribution event in December this year.

“The holidays can be one of the hardest times of the year to make ends meet,” said Glenna Rehder, SASS Chief Operating Officer. “It’s easy to forget that something as simple as a meal can make a world of difference for someone.”

Special thanks to Saline Rotary, the Saline Lions Club, RealTruck for donating frozen turkeys, and Saline VFW Post 423 for sponsoring meals for SASS households with veterans.

Outside of providing holiday meals, SASS is a year-round food pantry and aid organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. Thanks to immense community support, SASS provides weekly food assistance, helps with emergencies, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs, and gives referrals to connect those in need with other aid organizations.

SASS is hosting another meal distribution event in December. The last day to sign up to receive or donate a December meal basket is Thursday, December 7th. Those interested in receiving a meal basket, call (734) 429-4570 to learn about eligibility. To donate a holiday meal, please visit https://salinesocialservice.com/holiday/ and sign up to become a sponsor.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens living in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide food, emergency aid, and support for those in need in the Saline community. For more information, visit SalineSocialService.com.

