BASKETBALL: Roehm Scores 26 as 2-0 Saline Wins at Woodhaven

Shooters know the best way out of a cold spell is to shoot your way out.

Sophomore Keira Roehm overcame a second-quarter slump to score 26 points as Saline defeated Woodhaven, 60-31. Saline improved to 2-0.

Roehm opened the game with a three-pointer and also scored on a nice move to the rim in the first quarter. But she struggled with three-point shooting in the second quarter and was limited to a layup.

A lot of girls would be satisfied with a seven-point first half when the team has a 29-11 lead. Not Roehm, who emerged as a great outside shooter in her fabulous freshman campaign. She was visibly unhappy and stayed out longer than her teammates practicing her shot at halftime.

After a Woodhaven basket, Roehm replied with a layup and then hit a three-pointer to give Saline a 34-13 lead.

“Coming off last game, with a bit of slow start, my teammates were there for me and helped push me through it. It helped me get through the slump. It felt really good,” Roehm said, adding that she always has faith she’ll find her rhythm. “If I’m open I’m going to let it fly whether it goes in or not. My teammates and coach have confidence in me and I’ve got to have confidence in myself.”

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm loves the way Roehm, her daughter, is rounding out her offensive abilities.

“Keira showed that she can score in a variety of ways. She made 3 threes but did most of her damage in transition and driving to the rim. Her game is really evolving,” Roehm said.

Senior Kate Stemmer had another big game scoring 15 points and adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Three of those steals led directly to Stemmer baskets, stealing inbound passes and scoring.

Stemmer is providing the kind of play you hope for out of your four-year varsity senior.

“Kate was a do-it-all player for us. She scored, got steals and shared it. She is really leading our break with excellence right now. She pushes it so quickly and makes great decisions in split seconds. She really makes our team go,” Roehm said. At least eight of Keira Roehm’s points came on breakaways set up by Stemmer.

Hadley Griffin also had a big game, scoring 11 points, grabbing seven boards and adding two steals and three assists.

“I thought Hadley was excellent. She is such a high-IQ player. She did a great job on the glass and attacked the rim strong against the zone. She’s going to have a great year for us,” Roehm said.

Griffin said he’s enjoying life as a starter in her senior year.

“I love it. I’m really excited about it. I think we’re going to do great things this season all together,” Griffin said. “Even though I play a part of it, my team plays the biggest role of all.”

In the paint, Ayla Stager had five points to go with her 11 rebounds. Fellow sophomore Megan Sweet had one point to go with her 12 rebounds. And senior Lindsey Clark had two rebounds to go with four rebounds.

“I love the way our sophomore bigs are working the glass. With 12 and 11 rebounds for Megan Sweet and Ayla Stager respectively, they are giving us so much energy and making plays,” Roehm said.

Saline played with Kadyn Maida, Abby Roth and Grace Roth, who were with the marching band on a trip to Disney in Orlando, Fla.

“I loved how the entire team stepped up as we were short-handed. Every player took a step up and played their role well. I was excited to see how they embraced the ‘next up’ mentality,

Roehm said.

