Waste Management Begins to Enforce Recycling Bin Rules in Saline

With recycling bins overflowing with wrapping paper and cardboard boxes, Waste Management threw a curve ball to Saline residents this week.

The company, which is paid by the City of Saline haul away trash and recyclables placed out by the curb, decided it was time to start enforcing rules about the amount of items in the bins.

This week, residents carted their bins out to the curb after Christmas. Instead of returning home to empty carts, some residents instead found them full, with a ticket from Waste Management explaining why the items weren't collected. In several cases, the reason given was "amount exceeds the contracted limit of material for set out."

Jason Randall said he and his neighbor both got tagged.

"(Waste Management) said they will now not pick up if the lid is open as much as a couple of inches," Randall said.

Holidays usually bring a high volume of recycling. so getting stuck with an extra two weeks of recyclables didn't sit well with some.

"Perfect day to start enforcing," Randall grumbled.

The city closed its small community recycling station at city hall in 2020. Recyclables are collected every two weeks and trash is collected each week

Saline City Councillor Janet Dillon said Waste Management officials said this change is related to the transition to trucks with robotic arms. These new trucks are why Waste Management required residents to start using the special Waste Management trash bins, too, and why the company no longer collects bags of trash outside the bins. Prior to the new trucks, Waste Management used a two-person team to collect, with one person riding along side the trucks to collect items outside the carts.

Waste Management's rejection of carts for being "too full" has renewed calls for weekly recycling pickup.

"That would solve a lot," resident Lori Marquardt said.

According to the City of Saline website, residents can rent extra carts for $4 a month.

In the meantime, Saline resident Jim Calder has a suggestion.

"Create a general agreement amongst your neighbors to place excess recycling in each other’s bins," Calder said.

Documents found on the City of Saline website don't specify that slightly overflowing carts will be rejected. They do, however, say that no extra bags or containers can be placed outside the carts.

To contact Waste Management Customer Service, call 866-797-9018 or email CustomerService_MIOHIN@wm.com.