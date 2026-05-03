What to do in Saline: National Day of Prayer, Ladies Night Out, Patriot Marker Dedication, Food Truck Rally and Much More

Despite the weather, we're doing our best to warm things up. Check out the events in Saline this week, if you don't believe us!

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19 events this week on our calendar: Monday-Sunday

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FEATURED EVENTS

Jesus Cares Ministry - Tue May 5 6:30 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church

Jesus Cares Worship Service

Hope you can join us Tuesday, May 5!Who: YOU (family, friends, and caregivers are welcome too)

What: Worship, singing, snacks, and refreshments

When: Tuesday, May 5, 6:30 - 7:30 PM

Where: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 195 East Michigan Ave., SalineWhy: Worship and fellowship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilitiesYou are cordially invited to attend a Jesus Cares worship service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in… [more details]

Ladies' Night Out - 2026 - Thu May 7 6:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Text the group chat — it’s time for a downtown slumber party.Ladies’ Night Out is back — and this year we’re throwing it back to the ultimate 90s kids slumber party.Join us in downtown Saline for an evening of shopping, nostalgia, and playful fun. Participating businesses will be hosting throwback activities like friendship bracelet crafting, mini spa stations, temporary tattoos, selfie stations with 90s props, and more.As you explore downtown, you’ll collect a butterfly hair clip from every… [more details]

Public forum - Fri May 8 12:00 pm

AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services invites the public to comment on its plan to spend approximately $26.4 million annually in state and federal funds for critical senior services in fiscal years 2027-2029. Older adults, family caregivers, senior advocates, senior care professionals and anyone else may give input. The AgeWays service area includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. The forum is scheduled at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 8, via Zoom. It can be accessed… [more details]

Marker Dedication for America 250-Timothy Crittenden - Sat May 9 11:00 am

Oakhill Cemetery

DAR and SAR Chapters in Washtenaw County, MI will be conducting a Patriot Marker ceremony honoring Timothy Crittenden. Crittenden was born in Guilford, CT. During the Revolutionary War, he served as an Orderly Sergeant under Captain Oliver Belden in the regiment of Colonel David Rossiter of Berkshire County, Massachusetts militia. He also served as a Musician under Captain Simon Smith and Major Cady. This event is driven by the American 250 recognizing the men and women who secured our nation's… [more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make: Mini Moss Topiary - Mon May 4 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make a Mini Moss Topiary.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon May 4 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. We will meet under the pavilion by the northwest entrance (closest to the middle school) on Mondays at noon.

This class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. This class involves walking into the woods and… [more details]

May the Fourth Be With You: A Candlelit Concert of the Cosmos with R. MacKenzie Lewis & Friends - Mon May 4 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Join us on May the Fourth for an unforgettable musical journey through the cosmos! Celebrate Star Wars Day with a spectacular candlelit and starlit performance that honors the iconic music of the Star Wars saga alongside other beloved space-themed compositions. Experience thrilling arrangements of John Williams’ legendary scores, as well as the majestic beauty of Holst’s The Planets, the adventurous themes of Star Trek, The Jetsons, Lost in Space, Interstellar, and more. Composer and pianist R… [more details]

Functional Fitness Class - Tue May 5 4:30 pm

Liberty School

Do you live to exercise? Unless you're an elite athlete you probably answered no. Most people exercise to improve their quality of life. That's the focus of Functional Fitness. The exercises executed in this class help train muscles to perform everyday activities safely and efficiently by targeting major muscle groups. Please bring a mat and hand weights (if you would like to use them) to class. Instructor: Kathy MettaThis class runs on Tuesdays from May 5- June 23, 4:30-5:15 pm. Fee: $176 for… [more details]

Adult Support Social Club: Phil Hale Jazz Quartet - Tue May 5 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun.

We'll Meet on the First Tuesday of the Month.

Registration is requested but not required.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed May 6 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: May 6 and 13.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed May 6 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: May 6 and 13.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Beginners Only Watercolor - Wed May 6 1:00 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

Always wanted to try watercolor but didn’t know where to start? This class is for you.Beginners Only Watercolor is a relaxed, welcoming 4-week class designed for true beginners. We move step-by-step, start everyone at the same place, and focus on enjoying the process — not perfection.All materials are included, so you can simply show up, paint, and unwind.Class Details: $139 — all materials includedWednesdays May 6, 13, 20 & 27 Two times to choose from: 1–3 PM or 6:30–8:30 PMLimited to only 5… [more details]

Basic Drawing for Adults Class - Wed May 6 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Would you like to improve your drawing skills? Learning how to draw using basic fundamentals can set you on a path to drawing better and developing faster. Drawing using basic shapes, you build your subject from the inside out! Create more dynamic illustrations using perspective drawing techniques and shadowing to create depth. This class also explores using different mediums (Pen & Ink, Colored pencils, Watercolor Washes, and Markers) to finish up your illustrations.Class runs Wednesdays in… [more details]

Bee-ngo - Wed May 6 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Buzz your way to victory with our bee-themed BINGO! Non-cash prizes will be given to game winners of this free monthly event for adults. Registration is requested. Click here to register.

[more details]

Disability Network Spring Arts Expo - Thu May 7 6:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we bring together a dynamic blend of visual, performance, and writing arts in a vibrant celebration of creativity. Generously sponsored by Cornerstone Design Inc - cdiarchitects.com.Thursday, May 76:00-8:00pmLight refreshmentsGallery Be + Gathering SpaceDisability Network Washtenaw Office3941 Research Park Dr | Ann ArborGroup show featuring artwork from Christine Graham, Lilly Pad, & Shalonda Jemison. Live performances from our own Theatre Be players… [more details]

National Day of Prayer - A Night to Seek His Face - Thu May 7 7:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academy

There is something incredible that happens when Christians step out of the busyness of the world to stand together in unified prayer. In a season where life can feel loud and divided, coming together to seek the Lord provides a clarity and peace that only He can give.

Come join us on Thursday, May 7, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM, for a special gathering in honor of the 75th annual National Day of Prayer. This isn’t just another service; it is a sacred opportunity to "Glorify God Among the Nations"… [more details]

Casa Piano Quartet – Melodies of Friendship: The Harmonious Ties of Brahms & Dvořák - Thu May 7 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Join us for an evening with the Casa Piano Quartet showcasing the deep musical bond between Antonin Dvořák and Johannes Brahms. This recital features Dvořák’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 87, which beautifully incorporates Bohemian folk themes, followed by Brahms’s Piano Quartet in G Minor, Op. 25, known for its fiery Hungarian dance elements. Both quartets possess an almost symphonic quality, ending with lively fourth movements that celebrate their cultural roots. Experience the vibrant… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 8 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Spring Art Show - Fri May 8 5:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline Spring Art Show takes place at the new SAS STEAM Center Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10.The show kicks off from 5-7 p.m., Friday. All Saline Area Schools art teachers will be present that day.THe show continues from 1-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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