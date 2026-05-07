What to do in Saline: Garage Sale, ChadTough Auction, Patriot Marker Dedication, Birding at the River and Much More

It's been May for a week, but it feels very much like April, doesn't it?

There's a lot happening in Saline this weekend. Check it out!

...

19 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 8 - Sunday, May 10

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Neighborhood Garage Sale - Lohr Lake Village - Fri May 8 9:00 am

Lohr Lake Village

Garage Sale – Lohr Lake Village (Fri & Sat, 9 AM–3 PM)This Friday and Saturday is the once-a-year Lohr Lake Village neighborhood garage sale!We’ll have a wide variety of items including:Kids & adult clothing (great condition)Toys (including Legos – unopened sets + fully built collections)Books, household goods, yard care items, pet supplies, and moreEverything is priced to sell – come early for the best selection!BONUS: Multiple surrounding neighborhoods are also hosting sales at the same time… [more details]

Public forum - Fri May 8 12:00 pm

AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services invites the public to comment on its plan to spend approximately $26.4 million annually in state and federal funds for critical senior services in fiscal years 2027-2029. Older adults, family caregivers, senior advocates, senior care professionals and anyone else may give input. The AgeWays service area includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. The forum is scheduled at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 8, via Zoom. It can be accessed… [more details]

ChadTough Defeat DIPG Auction - Sat May 9 12:00 am

An online auction for the ChadTough Foundation is now LIVE and features many unique Michigan athletics experiences among hundreds of other unique items, including incredible vacation packages, signed sports memorabilia, and more!The auction closes this coming Saturday (May 9) at 9:30p.m. It is part of the annual ChadTough Defeat DIPG Gala, to be held Saturday night at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Funds from the gala and the auction support research for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG),… [more details]

Marker Dedication for America 250-Timothy Crittenden - Sat May 9 11:00 am

Oakhill Cemetery

DAR and SAR Chapters in Washtenaw County, MI will be conducting a Patriot Marker ceremony honoring Timothy Crittenden. Crittenden was born in Guilford, CT. During the Revolutionary War, he served as an Orderly Sergeant under Captain Oliver Belden in the regiment of Colonel David Rossiter of Berkshire County, Massachusetts militia. He also served as a Musician under Captain Simon Smith and Major Cady. This event is driven by the American 250 recognizing the men and women who secured our nation's… [more details]

Dance Steps Studio's Spring Recital - Sat May 9 1:00 pm

Ellen A. Ewing Auditorium/Saline High School

Please join us for an amazing dance experience that our talented dancers have prepared! [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 8 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Spring Art Show - Fri May 8 5:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline Spring Art Show takes place at the new SAS STEAM Center Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 10.The show kicks off from 5-7 p.m., Friday. All Saline Area Schools art teachers will be present that day.THe show continues from 1-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. [more details]

Friday Night Live Music - Fri May 8 5:30 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

🎶 Friday Night Live Music at Ellsworth Food & Spirits 🎶Join us Friday, May 8 at 5:30 PM for an evening of live music featuring Louis Johnson & David Stearns at Ellsworth Food & Spirits, located at Lake Forest Golf Club in Ann Arbor.Come early and enjoy Happy Hour from 3–5 PM featuring food and drink specials before the music begins. Open to the public.📍 Ellsworth Food & Spirits at Lake Forest Golf Club🗓 Friday, May 8⏰ Happy Hour: 3–5 PM | Live Music Starts: 5:30 PM🎵 Live Music by Louis Johnson … [more details]

Live Music on the Deck - Fri May 8 5:30 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Featuring Louis Johnson, David Stearns, and Jacob JohnsonGet ready to kick off the weekend at Lake Forest Golf Club with live music! Enjoy an amazing night of unforgettable music, tasty food, and your favorite drinks. [more details]

Beach Tennis for Beginners Class - Fri May 8 6:00 pm

Wolverine Pickleball

Jump into the exciting world of beach tennis! Learn the basics of gameplay, key techniques, and winning strategies before putting your skills to the test in fun matches with fellow participants. All equipment included. This Saline Community Education class takes place at Wolverine Pickleball on Friday, May 8 from 6-7:30 pm. Fee: $15. Pre-registration is required: Beach Tennis for Beginners Class Registration [more details]

Bocce Ball for Beginners Class - Fri May 8 6:00 pm

Wolverine Pickleball

Get rolling with the basics of bocce ball! Learn gameplay, tips, and strategies, then put your skills to the test in games with fellow participants. All equipment is included.This Saline Community Education class takes place at Wolverine Pickleball on Friday, May 8 from 6-7:30 pm. Fee: $15. Pre-registration is required: Bocce Ball for Beginners Class Registration [more details]

Ann Arbor Food Truck Rally - Fri May 8 7:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

It is held at Halfway To Halloween Expo with Halloween, Horror, Oddities vendors, hearse show stage shows Friday Night, costume contest on Saturday and a collaborative haunted walkthrough put on by multiple haunted attractions. It is all included with admission. It is in Ann Arbor MI at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds with over 16 food trucks.

Friday May 8th (18+) 7pm to 11pm

Saturday Saturday (All ages) 12pm to 7pm.

Pre-Sale Tickets

Friday May 8th (Charity night) $20

Saturday May 9th $10… [more details]

Kerrytown Concert House

Where East Meets West brings together the expressive voice of the erhu and the richness of the piano in a vibrant cross-cultural concert by erhuist Xiao Dong Wei and pianist Yuki Mack. Blending the soulful traditions of Chinese music with the power and elegance of Western classical repertoire, this program explores how two musical worlds meet, converse, and transform one another.Featuring works by Z. Wei, V. Monti, C. Gang, M. Messieri, F. Liszt, L. Tianhua, and L. Wenjin, the concert travels… [more details]

Birding at the River - Sat May 9 8:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Are you interested in learning more about birdwatching? Free for all - all ages and levels welcome! Bring your binoculars and join us in the parking lot at 8am. [more details]

Bird Walk at the Preserve - Sat May 9 8:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Learn more about this world birding event on Cornell's eBird page:

https://ebird.org/news/global-big-day-2026

Consider adding the Merlin bird identification app to your phone.

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

9000 S Maple Rd, Saline, MI [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 9 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Washtenaw Community College's Lifelong Learning Program will join us to promote their classes. Best Buddies will be gathering support for their integration organization for developmentally disabled folks. Key Bank will be back in their support of small business!🐄The treasure hunt animal will be the cow! 🐄

Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality… [more details]

Mother's Day 5K and Fun Run - Sun May 10 9:00 am

Rolling Hills County Park

MIOCA is proud to present our annual Mother’s Day Time to Teal Run/Walk on Sunday, May 10, 2026!

Gather your family and friends for this special Mother’s Day tradition that brings people together to celebrate the incredible women in our lives​, while ​raising crucial ovarian cancer awareness in our community.

Both the 5K and one-mile Fun Run/Walk ​invites participants of all ages and abilities​!

The fun includes:

Chip-timed 5K bibs

Awesome swag you’ll love

Courses that welcome runners,… [more details]

Mother's Day Brunch - Sun May 10 10:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Celebrate Mom in Style: Mother’s Day Brunch at Lake Forest Golf Club!Treat the leading lady in your life to an unforgettable morning at our Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 10th. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, we’ll be hosting a celebration featuring a delicious spread of brunch favorites, featured seasonal cocktails, and the elegant sounds of a live jazz trio. It’s the perfect setting to gather the family and show Mom just how much she’s appreciated.Pricing & reservations:Adults (14+): … [more details]

Ellen Rowe’s Annual Mother’s Day Concert – A Celebration of Women in Jazz - Sun May 10 2:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Join us for Ellen Rowe’s Annual Mother’s Day Concert for an afternoon of music celebrating the incredible contributions of women in jazz. This special concert will highlight the talent of five exceptional artists: Ellen Rowe (piano), Sunny Wilkinson (vocals), Ingrid Racine (trumpet), Marion Hayden (string bass), and Annie Hayes (drums). These musicians will engage in insightful conversations from the stage about groundbreaking female jazz artists who have shaped the genre, and will perform… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline