Downtown Saline Shines on Saturday Mornings

Is there a better time to be in downtown Saline than on a Saturday morning?

Add a little sunshine and a lot of Farmers Market, and it transforms into something even more special.

The weekly Farmers Market moved back outside last Saturday after a few months of markets at Liberty School during the winter.

One vendor, from Kapnick Orchards, said as soon as the market hits the fresh air, he starts working the market again. Even with temperatures in the 40s last week, vendors were happy to be outdoors again.

"I get to see all my friends and they give me updates on their grandkids and everything else," said Deb Marks, who farms in Blissfield and sells every week in Saline.

The buzz spreads beyond the market. The boisterous voices carry a little further in the conversations at Benny's Bakery and Carrigan Cafe.

Years ago, the Saline Farmers Market was founded as an economic development tool to bring more people to downtown Saline. Karen Carrigan, owner of the South Ann Arbor Street Cafe, admits that she noted an increase in customers during the first week of the outdoor cafe.

"We're always busy on Saturdays anyway, but this just brings more people in," Carrigan said. "The Farmers Market brings people from different areas, too, like Ann Arbor. People come down to see the specific farmer or person at the tent."

Then there are the friends who meet at the cafe for a drink and a pastry before they go to the market.

"It's fun. It's exciting," Carrigan said.

Jennifer McCullough is a therapist with an office in downtown Saline.

"We're here every Saturday morning. We feel the change in the atmosphere when the Market's here. There are more people here. It's lively. People are engaged," McCullough said. "It's a great place to be."

The market is from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

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