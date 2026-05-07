Piotr Franckowski, Husband and Father, Wrote Code and Developed Software

Piotr Franckowski, 53, from Saline, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 26, 2026 in Ann Arbor, MI. Piotr is survived by his wife, Roxanne E. (nee. Smith) Franckowski, and his children Luke and Lucy Franckowski, of Saline, MI; his parents Zbigeniew Franckowski and Janina (nee. Siemieniecka) Franckowska, of Lansing, MI; his sister Ania (Chuck), niece Alexandra and nephew Zachary Bienenfeld; and several uncles, aunts and cousins in Poland. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Zygmund Franckowski and Klara (nee. Gackowska) Franckowska and Alojzy Siemieniecki and Helena (nee. Smentoch) Siemieniecka.

Piotr was born in Swiecie, Poland, on November 19, 1972. He was a precocious and curious child who would often find mischief on the family’s orchard in Swiecie. As the first born grandchild, his adventures grew along with the family providing joyous memories. As a teen he discovered his entrepreneurial inclinations, such as an interest in table tennis and thereby selling ping pong balls to his classmates. In 1986, his father left Poland seeking political asylum, at which point Piotr internalized the responsibility of “man of the house” and was fiercely protective of his little sister.

On October 31, 1988, at the age of 15, Piotr immigrated from Poland to the United States with his mother and sister, where they were reunited with his father. Together they settled in Lansing. Piotr entered the US speaking only Polish and some Russian; the only English he knew was how to count from one to five, and understand ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ and ‘armchair.’ Piotr began attending both Eastern and Everett High Schools as one of them had Russian language classes which facilitated his communication with peers and teachers. In 1991, he graduated with honors from Everett High School in Lansing. On April 10, 1996, Piotr and his family were granted US Citizenship.

He attended Michigan State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computing and Mathematics in 1998. He began his career as a software engineer writing code and developing software tools for various companies, including Compuware. He enjoyed this part of his career as it allowed him to use his analytical skills while creatively solving problems. In the early 2000s, Piotr moved to Reston, VA and was employed as a subcontractor on various projects for the federal government.

In 2003, Piotr met the love of his life, Roxanne, at a New Year’s Eve party. On October 8, 2005, they were married in Howell, MI. They resided together in Reston from 2005 until 2015 when they moved back to Michigan and settled in Saline with their two children Luke and Lucy. Once back in Michigan, Piotr became the stay-at-home parent in order to provide a steady presence for the family. He managed home schooling through the COVID pandemic years. He attended every school meeting, function, and chaperoned many events. He was extremely proud of the kind, compassionate, thoughtful individuals his children are becoming and this is in part to the example he had set for them.

In November 2023, Piotr was diagnosed with stage 4 renal clear cell carcinoma (RCC). He met this diagnosis with grace and courage. Piotr was determined to maintain his quality of life and fought until his final days to continue being active, participating in all things and even starting new hobbies. Woodworking and wood burning allowed for a creative outlet by which he made beautiful personalized items to share with his loved ones and the community. Alongside his children, Piotr most recently began a mushroom garden.

He was a complex thinker (some might say over thinker), with an affinity for seeing the larger picture and would often put others before himself. He was a steadying force in the family, level-headed, not rattled easily, and he had solicitous advice. Depending on the situation, Piotr was first to offer a helping hand or a quick and witty pun, often both. He was the consummate Polish host, ready with refreshments for anyone who visited. Piotr was a gamer, his favorites were Everquest, the Civilization series, as well as playing table top games with family and friends. Those who knew Piotr knew the wonderful, loving person he was and his absence on this earth will be felt deeply. His family could not have asked for a more devoted and loving husband, father, son and brother. There is solace knowing that he is now at peace and watching over those he held dear.

The family will receive visitors for refreshments and games on Friday, May 15th, 2026 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., at the Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline. A Memorial Service and inurnment will take place on Saturday, May 16th, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. at the Holy Faith Church. Pastor Andrea Martin will officiate. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the church afterward.

The service will be livestreamed via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89763796273?pwd=VnhYM2RwNkR6OGVKek9ObWpKRmNyQ…

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to: Holy Faith Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memories of Piotr and condolences for the family may be shared at www.rbfhsaline.com.

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