Community Celebrates Revamped Saline Senior Center

Members of the community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the upgraded Saline Area Senior Center.

The $2.2 million revamp was funded by the $180 million bond project.

It's hard not to be impressed by the look of the reception and welcome desk. It also takes a few moments to match the new orientation of the senior center.

There's a new gym with several treadmills, ellipticals and weight machines.

Saline Area Senior Center Director Nancy Cowan is happy to work each day in the upgraded facility.

"It's fantastic. We're so excited for the community and the resources we have," Cowan said.

Perhaps nothing made her happier than the way the center housed the community event.

A look at the reception

A look at the reception after entering the vestibule.

Tables and chairs adjacent to the reception were packed.

Beyond the tables, there's also a more comfortable seated area, across from a coffee nook.

Behind that, there's an enclosed media center and conference room.

Two rooms at the senior center could boost the center's role as a place that promotes health.

The workout room offers treadmills, ellipticals, and weightlifting machines.

Angie Abraham and Judie Burke try a treadmill in the workout room.

The group fitness room will also be home to fitness classes.

Instructor Jerry Powell leads Cindy Pettibone in a cardio drumming exercise.

The activity rooms haven't changed a lot.

But even they feel improved.

Floyd Rhadigan is a member of the Saline Woodcarvers Club, which meets at the senior center at 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

"One thing I've noticed is that the lighting just seems better, especially for carving. I think it's great," Rhadigan said. "And they're offering so much here. I think I might sign up for guitar lessons."

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Local figures made remarks about the center before the ribbon-cutting.

The improved senior center has an extra 6,000 square feet, in total, from a building that once housed a bus garage.

"We are over a 1,000 members strong here at the senior center and we expect that to grow even more," Cowan said.

Senior center programming is for people ages 45 and older.

There's a lot to like about the center. One element Cowam called attention to was the "heart" of the welcome center.

"One of the things we knew that you guys wanted was a community space to gather, and you're standing in it right now, which is really fantastic," Cowamn said.

She thanked the community for its support of the SASC and the millage.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Rachel Kowalski called attention to a bond issue that provided facilities for Saline's youngest students and elder citizens.

"I think about, you know, the important place that schools and education play in all of our lives, and I think about how we really work as partners with you all and focus on raising up our little ones and everything in between," she said.

SAS Director of Operations Rex Clary was hired by the district in 2013 by then Superintendent Scot Graden, who who wanted a separate entrance for the senior center.

"He wanted to create a more standalone facility that the senior center community could call their own and take pride in. It all starts with a vision," Clary said.

Clary said it's taken many people, but the vision is a reality.

"With input from the senior center staff, board of directors and members and with King Scott Clark Construction and the Saline Area Schools 2022 volunteering team, we were able to build that vision of the senior center in the middle school campus," Clary said.

Clary noted that the project wasn't able to add indoor pickleball courts, but a new middle school athletic complex opens this fall with an eight-court outdoor pickleball facility. It will also have eight tennis courts, a new track, two turf fields and more within walking distance of the SASC.

Mayor Brian Marl remembers the original senior center on Maple Road in an old municipal building that housed the police station, district court and DPW.

"It was in, I don't mean to be pejorative, a terrible building. So, we have come a long way in 51 years," Marl said. "I do want to give it up to the staff here at the senior center because they are tremendous public service and they are deeply passionate about senior services."

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