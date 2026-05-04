Police ﻿Chief Radzik Extended for 2 Years

Saline City Council voted 7-0 to approve a two-year contract with Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

The contract will pay her $125,982 beginning July 1, provide a city vehicle to carry out the duties of the position, and a MERS hybrid pension plan.

City Manager Dan Swallow explained the shift from one-year to two-year contracts.

"I think her performance has been excellent, definitely in terms of the community involvement. Whenever there's been a protest downtown, she's present. Whenever there are issues or incidents that have come up, she responds in a timely manner. She's made some positive cultural changes in the police department." Swallow said. "I'm recommending that we consider a two-year employment agreement just to provide some more stability to the department."

During the discussion, council agreed on new language about a clause that details proceedings if the city and Radzik aren't able to come to a new deal after the contract expires.

Councillor Tramane Halsch said he thinks Radzik is doing an amazing job, but he was looking for metrics to justify going from a one-year to a two-year contract.

Swallow said Radzik has done good work in line with the job description and the strategic plan. Swallow mentioned other strengths.

"We worked a lot with her on equipment replacement, like the Axon (cameras and stun guns) replacement, which was well-considered. The culture in the department is very positive and moving forward," Swallow said.

Radzik worked in the area for the Washtenaw County Sheriff. She came to Saline as Deputy Chief to Chief Jerrod Hart. In 2022, when Hart resigned, she was named Interim Chief and was hired as permanent Chief.

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