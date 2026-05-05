Open House at Saline Area Senior Center Tuesday

The Saline Area Senior Center invites the community to visit the center during an open house from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday.

Construction is nearly complete.

Officials will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m.

What you can expect:

Wander through the new senior center.

Visit the new coffee bar.

Visit the new media room, meeting rooms, fitness studio and workout room.

Enjoy light refreshments.

Meet fitness instructors, senior center officials and more.

Check out Tom's Traveling Coffee Truck or Little Caesars pizza truck.

Enjoy mini reflexology or a massage session.

Take a mini guitar lesson.

Enter to win prizes.

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