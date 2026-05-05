5-05-2026 12:36am
Open House at Saline Area Senior Center Tuesday
The Saline Area Senior Center invites the community to visit the center during an open house from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday.
Construction is nearly complete.
Officials will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m.
What you can expect:
- Wander through the new senior center.
- Visit the new coffee bar.
- Visit the new media room, meeting rooms, fitness studio and workout room.
- Enjoy light refreshments.
- Meet fitness instructors, senior center officials and more.
- Check out Tom's Traveling Coffee Truck or Little Caesars pizza truck.
- Enjoy mini reflexology or a massage session.
- Take a mini guitar lesson.
- Enter to win prizes.
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