Saline MI
5-05-2026 12:36am

Open House at Saline Area Senior Center Tuesday

The Saline Area Senior Center invites the community to visit the center during an open house from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday.

Construction is nearly complete.

Officials will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m.

What you can expect:

  • Wander through the new senior center.
  • Visit the new coffee bar.
  • Visit the new media room, meeting rooms, fitness studio and workout room.
  • Enjoy light refreshments.
  • Meet fitness instructors, senior center officials and more.
  • Check out Tom's Traveling Coffee Truck or Little Caesars pizza truck.
  • Enjoy mini reflexology or a massage session.
  • Take a mini guitar lesson.
  • Enter to win prizes.
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